Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD Drops to $59 at Amazon

By Ash Hill
published

This high-speed SSD is going for 6 cents per GB.

Samsung SSD
(Image credit: Samsung)

Right now at Amazon, you can find the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD for one of its best prices to date. While this isn’t an all-time low for the drive, it’s still a good deal and more than worth a look. It’s been going for around $79 lately but right now is marked down to $59.

We published our review for the Samsung 980 Pro SSD back in 2021 and overall regarded it as a high quality SSD with a bit of a hefty price tag. It has good responsive PCIe Gen 4 performance as well as impressive write speeds. Today’s discount sweetens the deal by making a more affordable option for those looking for quality.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD: now $59 at Amazon

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD: now $59 at Amazon (was $79)
This SSD can reach read/write speeds of 7000/5000 Mbps. It’s compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces and uses a Samsung Elpis controller. The Samsung 980 Pro is supported by a 5-year warranty.

View Deal

This offer applies to the 1TB Samsung 980 Pro but other capacities are available. All of the drives in this line use a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, are driven by Samsung Elpis controllers and rely on Samsung 1xxL V-NAND TLC. The 1TB model is able to reach read/write speeds as high as 7000/5000 Mbps.

Users have optional 256-bit AES encryption to take advantage of for added security. It’s supported by Amazon’s 30-day return policy as well as a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Samsung that voids should the drive reach 600 TBW.

Visit the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options.

Ash Hill
Ash Hill
Freelance News and Features Writer

Ash Hill is a Freelance News and Features Writer at Tom's Hardware US. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting.