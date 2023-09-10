Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD Drops to $59 at Amazon

Right now at Amazon, you can find the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD for one of its best prices to date. While this isn’t an all-time low for the drive, it’s still a good deal and more than worth a look. It’s been going for around $79 lately but right now is marked down to $59.

We published our review for the Samsung 980 Pro SSD back in 2021 and overall regarded it as a high quality SSD with a bit of a hefty price tag. It has good responsive PCIe Gen 4 performance as well as impressive write speeds. Today’s discount sweetens the deal by making a more affordable option for those looking for quality.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD: now $59 at Amazon (was $79)

This SSD can reach read/write speeds of 7000/5000 Mbps. It’s compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces and uses a Samsung Elpis controller. The Samsung 980 Pro is supported by a 5-year warranty.

This offer applies to the 1TB Samsung 980 Pro but other capacities are available. All of the drives in this line use a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, are driven by Samsung Elpis controllers and rely on Samsung 1xxL V-NAND TLC. The 1TB model is able to reach read/write speeds as high as 7000/5000 Mbps.

Users have optional 256-bit AES encryption to take advantage of for added security. It’s supported by Amazon’s 30-day return policy as well as a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Samsung that voids should the drive reach 600 TBW.