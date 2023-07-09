Samsung 980 Pro 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Dips To 5 Cents Per GB

Amazon Prime Day 2023 isn't here yet, but retailers have started to kickstart the event with juicy deals. The Samsung 980 Pro was one of the best SSDs money can buy. Although the Samsung 990 Pro has replaced the Samsung 980 Pro, the latter is still a formidable SSD to rejuvenate your PC or laptop.

The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB (MZ-V8P2T0B/AM) typically retails for $139.14 on Amazon, but the speedy SSD is available for $99.99 for a limited time. The Samsung 980 Pro is a PCIe 4.0 SSD, so it's a great option for users who haven't or don't want to hop on the PCIe 5.0 bandwagon. The drive adheres to the standard M.2 2280 form factor and will happily slip into your motherboard or laptop without hiccups.

At 5 cents per GB, the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD offers a good balance between capacity and speed. The SSD can reach sequential read and write speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and 5,100 MB/s, respectively, when installed on a PCIe 4.0 x4 slot. That's approximately around X12.7 faster than your conventional SATA SSD. Although the Samsung 980 Pro is a PCIe 4.0 SSD, it's backward compatible with older M.2 slots. However, performance takes a substantial hit.

The Samsung 980 Pro, like any other piece of computer hardware, has had its issues. However, Samsung promptly released a firmware update to fix the problems, so there's nothing to worry about. The Samsung 980 Pro on the market probably already has the latest firmware. Nonetheless, if you buy one, you should ensure that the SSD is using the newest firmware, information readily available through the included Samsung Magician software.

Regarding endurance, the Samsung 980 Pro is rated for 1,200 TBW. Samsung backs your investment with a five-year warranty. Under normal usage, the Samsung 980 Pro will serve you well for the next few years, ensuring your PC is snappy and has high-speed storage for your programs and the latest games.

Looking for more deals?