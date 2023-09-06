Samsung 2TB 980 Pro SSD Now $99 at B&H

Right now at B&H Photo, users can find the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD for just $99. This is for the edition that comes with a heatsink and is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for the drive since it was released. The offer is redeemed with a coupon that automatically applies once the heat sink is in your cart.

We reviewed the Samsung 980 Pro SSD when it was first released and overall appreciated it for its PCIe 4.0 performance and 5-year warranty. One of our biggest complaints was that the drive is rather costly. Today’s discount negates that concern and makes for quite an exciting offer—especially given that the discount is for the heatsink edition.

Samsung 2TB 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink: now $99 at B&H Photo (was $189)

This offer applies to the 2TB edition of the Samsung 980 Pro SSD. This PCIe 4.0 drive can reach speeds as high as 7000/5100 Mbps and uses V-NAND TLC memory.

This drive comes in a range of capacities starting at 250GB and capping out at 2TB which is what today’s discount is for. All of the drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor and connect using a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. The Samsung 980 Pro uses a Samsung Elpis controller along with V-NAND TLC memory. This model is rted for sequential read/write speeds as high as 7000/5100 Mbps.

The drives includes optional 256-bit AES encryption for extra security. It’s protected by a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Samsung that voids should the drive reach 600 TBW.