Samsung’s New QLED Gaming Monitor Is DisplayHDR Compliant

Samsung announced that its 49” CHG90 QLED monitor, billed by the company as the “world’s largest” QLED gaming monitor, is the industry’s first display to be certified as DisplayHDR compliant.

In case you missed it, the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) announced last week that it has developed a new VESA High-Performance Monitor and Display Compliance Test Specification (DisplayHDR), the display industry's first fully open standard specifying high dynamic range (HDR) quality including luminance, color gamut, bit depth, and rise time.

Samsung’s QLED CHG90 super ultra-wide aspect ratio monitor measures 49" diagonally from corner to corner. The monitor features a 32:9 aspect ratio, 3840 x 1080 resolution, 1800R curvature, and 144Hz refresh rate. The CHG90’s 3,000:1 contrast ratio, sustained brightness of at least 350 cd/m², corner luminance no higher than 0.10 cd/m², and 600 cd/m² (candela per meter squared) peak brightness means that it falls directly into VESA’s DisplayHDR 600 middle tier certification.

Samsung said this about the certification:

When granting DisplayHDR™ 600 certification to the CHG90, VESA cited the monitor’s use of HDR to elevate contrast ratio (3,000:1), color accuracy and overall presentation vibrancy as an industry standard-setter. The certification further validates the CHG90’s ability to provide the optimal gaming and entertainment viewing environment, but is just the latest in a series of recent accolades for the monitor.

Samsung’s QLED CHG90 is available now from a variety of retailers with a MSRP of $1,300.