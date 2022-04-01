Samsung's 980 Pro 1TB SSD Only £124: Real Deals

Samsung's 980 Pro 1TB NVMe SSD is currently only £124 on Amazon, its lowest price since last year's Black Friday sales. Now is a great time to either upgrade or expand your storage solution.

The 980 Pro is a speed demon. Delivering read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s that are roughly two times faster than its PCIe 3.0 counterpart, whilst still being backwards compatible for use on PCIe 3.0 boards. Check out our 980 Pro review for thoughts and details on this SSD and why it also received our Editors Choice award.

Another great benefit of this SSD is that it is certified compatible with the Sony PlayStation 5 games console and is an option for internal system storage expansion.

Samsung 980 PRO 1TB: was £176, now £124 at Amazon

This Samsung 980 PRO M.2 1TB NVMe SSD supports PCIe 4.0 and sequential read/write speeds up to 7000/5000 MB/s.

If your build has PCIe 4.0 support and you need fast, high-capacity storage at a good price, this is one of the best M.2 SSDs to get; especially whilst it remains at this low price.

If you're looking for an alternative to the Samsung 980 Pro there is Western Digitals WD SN850 which has a very similar performance.

