Sapphire Gives Its Nitro+ Jacket To The RX 470, Too

For the RX 470 launch, Sapphire has two models available – the Nitro+ RX 470 in 4 GB and 8 GB flavors.

Aside from the GPU, these cards are identical to their bigger brother, the Nitro+ RX 480. The cooler is fully redesigned, offering a sleek new look, RGB lighting, and a neat backplate. Additionally, the two 95 mm fans come with a “Quick Connect” system that allows for easy removal so that you can easily clean them, or if they break, you can simply replace the fan with a new one rather than sending the entire card in for warranty. The fans also stop spinning when the GPU temperature is below 52° C, and you can monitor their operation through the Sapphire TriXX 3.0 software.

Both of the cards come overclocked from the factory at 1,260 MHz, which is a little jump from the 1,206 MHz reference specification.

The GDDR5 memory on both of the cards communicates with the GPU over a 256-bit memory interface. The 4GB variant is clocked to give an effective data rate of 7.0 Gbps, whereas the memory on the 8GB Nitro+ RX 470 is clocked to a respectable 8.0 Gbps.

Sapphire did not reveal pricing or availability for these cards, but it isn’t unreasonable to expect a (small) premium over the $179 price point that AMD recommended for basic RX 470 models.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ohim 05 August 2016 15:39
    This card is just as fast as my ageing R9-290 OC Vapor-X with less power consumption :)
  • eklipz330 05 August 2016 18:32
    no, it's not.
  • ohim 05 August 2016 19:44
    18391029 said:
    no, it's not.

    Even the TFlops are the same :) and most of the scores are on par with the 290.
  • cmi86 07 August 2016 16:42
    Its too bad the price is off, this isn't a bad card at all. Why would anyone in their right mind pay around $200 for a decent aftermarket 4gb 470 when you can pay $220 ish for the same aftermarket 4gb 480 ? Simply put, the 470 needs to come in $50-60 less than the 480 for a comparable gb model to be viable, it does not.
