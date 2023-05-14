Sapphire Radeon RX 7600 Photos and Rumored Price Leak

Authentic-looking product renders of a Sapphire-branded Radeon RX 7600 have leaked. Meanwhile, a French tech site claims to know the Euro pricing for AMD's upcoming RDNA 3 architecture mainstream contender.

VideoCardz shared Sapphire product photos, showcasing box art and some views of one of its Pulse series Radeon RX 7600 graphics cards. France's CowCotLand followed up with a tasty price rumor, asserting that the Radeon RX 7600 will land on the continent at 349 Euros ($379) on May 25.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

From the box images, it is clear that the Sapphire Radeon RX 7600 comes with 8GB of VRAM, which aligns with previous leaks and rumors. Zooming into the picture of the box wrap, we also note that this model will feature "32 AMD RDNA 3 Compute Units" and 32MB of AMD infinity Cache to help compensate for the stingy memory bus. The section of the box art looks like it might be the source for yesterday's leaked RX 7600 specs news.

Elsewhere in the images shared by VideoCardz, we can see that the Sapphire graphics card is a traditional dual-fan-cooled GPU with a single 8-pin power connector. This should be ample for a GPU expected to pull somewhere in the region of 130W, much like its predecessor, the Radeon RX 6600.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

Besides the power consumption of the desktop Radeon RX 7600 and the resulting higher base/boost clocks, we expected specs to coincide with the RX 7600M GPU, which went official back at CES 2023 in January. However, it now looks like the desktop RX 7600 has 32 CUs and 2,048 CUs, which echo the spec of the Radeon RX 7600M XT.

In other words, the desktop version of the RX 7600 has about 15% more shader processors than the mobile version. Moreover, the move from RDNA 2 to RDNA 3 architectures is trumpeted as providing a roughly 25% performance uplift.

Euro Pricing Rumors

RX 7600 desktop graphics card listings were spotted three days earlier in Singapore. The local price converted to approximately $410. CotCowLand claims that the Radeon RX 7600 will be priced at €349 in France. The site doesn't provide any documentary, link, or screenshot evidence of this pricing, so it's best to add a lump of salt.

A €349 price converts to $380 at today's exchange rates. Taking away French VAT (20%) gives us a $304. This could indicate that the AMD Radeon RX 7600 launch price will be set at $299 stateside.

Finally, this latest pricing rumor and the Singaporean one point the finger at a launch/release date of Thursday, May 25 or thereabouts.