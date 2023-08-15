Save $20 on a New PlayStation 5 Controller: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

If you're on the hunt for a replacement controller for your games console or perhaps a new gamepad for your PC, then take a look at the Sony PlayStation 5 controller at $49— that gives you an awesome $20 discount. With haptic feedback and a built-in microphone, the Sony controller is a great choice for gaming if a mouse and keyboard doesn't suit the game.

Pick up 2TB of storage with this excellent price on Crucial's P3 SSD for $74. This Gen 3 SSD can reach read/write speeds of 3500/3000 MB/s and is a great option for a budget drive for your games library. It's an older SSD and may not be the best SSD on the market, but its price-to-performance ratio is a winner. 

And for only a few dollars more than the above offering, you can upgrade to a 2TB Gen 4 Crucial P3 Plus SSD for just $79. This newer drive offers an increase in performance with speeds of 5,000 MB/s sequential read and 4,200 MB/s write. This is a great price for an SSD for your games, or if you're looking to upgrade the storage in a laptop.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was $49 at Amazon

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was $49 at Amazon (was $69)
Built for use with Sony's PS5 games console, the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller also works with PC and Mac but may take a little extra configuring to work correctly. This controller features an internal rechargeable battery, haptic and force-feedback on its triggers to enhance the gaming experience and a built-in microphone and headphone jack for communications. 

View Deal
Crucial P3 2TB SSD: now $74 at Amazon

Crucial P3 2TB SSD: now $74 at Amazon (was $174)
The Crucial P3 2TB SSD can reach read/write speeds of 3500/3000 MB/s. It has an M.2 2280 form factor and connects using an NVMe interface.  

View Deal
Crucial P3 Plus 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD:  now $79 at Best Buy

Crucial P3 Plus 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $79 at Best Buy (was $189)
Crucial’s P3 Plus isn’t the best-performing drive by any measure, as we saw in our review. But it’s a PCIe 4.0 model rated to top 5,000 MB/s sequential reads and 4,200 MB/s writes, with a good 5-year warranty.

View Deal
1TB Crucial P3 NVMe SSD:  now $39 at Best Buy

1TB Crucial P3 NVMe SSD: now $39 at Best Buy (was $89)
This budget-oriented PCIe 3.0 NVME SSD promises sequential read and write speeds of 3,500 and 3,000 MBps. It performed well on our tests and is extremely power efficient, making it great for laptops.

View Deal
Skytech Azure Gaming PC: now $1,799 at Newegg

Skytech Azure Gaming PC: now $1,799 at Newegg (was $2,199)
This pre-built gaming PC comes with the latest hardware config that includes an Intel Core i5-13600K CPU, Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, 1TB NVMe SSD, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and an 850W PSU.

View Deal

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.