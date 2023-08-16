Save $50 Off This Elgato Capture Card: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

Don't cross the streams!

Whether you want to record some footage off of a games console or stream from a dedicated streaming PC the Elgato 4K60 pro could be your answer. Currently, you can save a whopping $50 off of the price of this capture card and pick up the Elgato 4K60 pro for $199 on Amazon.  This is the mark-2 variant and features a low latency 240Hz passthrough to make your streams and recordings as smooth as possible. 

A great price for a QHD 32-Inch monitor sees the LG UltraGear 32GN600-B gaming monitor on sale at Walmart for $209. A fast 165Hz refresh rate, good color representation, HDR10, and AMD FreeSync integration help this monitor to be a decent option for a well-priced main gaming monitor. 

Not too large at just 28 inches the 4K Gigabyte M28U is reduced by $100 to only $429 at Newegg. With great pixel density thanks to its size, and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor also sports HDMI 2.1 support, and a KVM switch for easily connecting to different devices. 

Elgato 4K60 Pro MK.2 Internal Capture Card: now $199 at Amazon

Elgato 4K60 Pro MK.2 Internal Capture Card: now $199 at Amazon (was $249)
An internal video capture card for recording or streaming your content. Ideal for a 2nd streaming PC with a low latency 240Hz passthrough.

LG UltraGear 32GN600-B 32-Inch Gaming Monitor: now $209 at Walmart

LG UltraGear 32GN600-B 32-Inch Gaming Monitor: now $209 at Walmart (was $349)
This 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor sports a 1440p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. Beyond this, you also get HDR10 and a 95% sRGB color gamut for an accurate picture — unspoiled by screen tearing thanks to AMD FreeSync.

Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K:  now $429 at Newegg

Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K: now $429 at Newegg with rebate (was $599)
This 28-inch, 4K 144 Hz screen has HDMI 2.1 support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the latest GPUs. There's also a KVM switch, HDR support, and USB Type-C. 

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU:  now $384 at Newegg

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU: now $384 at Newegg (was $449)
The fastest gaming CPU you can buy right now has 8 cores, 16 threads, and a 5-GHz boost clock. However, the real star of the show is its 96MB of 3D V-Cache. See our 7800X3D review for more.
Use code BTSCCVA546 for a $15 discount. 

WD Black SN850X 2TB:  now $119 at Newegg

WD Black SN850X 2TB: now $119 at Newegg (was $199)
2TB of fast storage for $89 represents the best of both worlds. Low price and high capacity storage. The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information. Redeem the coupon to save an extra $5. The drives are currently on backorder, but you can still get them at this price. 

