Scythe Releases Fuma 2 CPU Cooler: Big Air for Medium PC Cases

The sequel to its renowned Fuma CPU cooler, Scythe’s Fuma 2 is designed to provide big air cooling with far fewer space conflicts. This new model announced today uses slanted heatpipes to provide rearward offset, which, along with its slim front fan, fits behind the memory of most motherboards.

Meanwhile, shortened bottom fins at the back allow it to fit both before and above the rear modules of quad-channel motherboards.

The purpose of all this offset and slimming was to lower the height of its Kaze Flex 120 x 15mm and 120 x 25mm fans. This allowed the company to produce the oversized cross-flow sink with a total height of only 154.5mm for improved clearance of a case’s side panel.

Rated by Scythe to have 15% more thermal capacity than its predecessor, model SCFM-2000 fits most consumer motherboards with Intel CPU sockets from LGA 775 onward, and most AMD consumer sockets from AM2 onward (excluding TR4). It’s currently available for $60 at Newegg.



Photo Credit: Scythe