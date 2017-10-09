Trending

You'll Need 97GB Of Free Space For 'Middle-earth: Shadow Of War'

By Gaming 

It’s no secret that the overall file sizes for PC games are on the rise. One such evidence is Monolith Productions’ Middle-earth: Shadow of War, which comes out tomorrow. You’ll need to clear some storage for the game, as the initial download requires about 97GB of free space.

According to a tweet from IGN reviews executive editor Dan Stapleton, the massive file size includes voice acting for the game’s Uruk characters as well as 4K video. Our own download of the game, specifically the Gold Edition variant, confirmed the file size. However, we noticed that the download also included two other pieces, simply called “HD Cinematics” and “HD Content,” which could be the 4K assets Stapleton mentioned. Unchecking these options after the download was completed brought down the overall file size to about 69GB, which was 9GB more than the initial storage requirement published by Monolith earlier this year.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War isn’t the only title this year to reach the 90-plus GB file size at launch. Turn 10 Studios’ Forza Motorsport 7 requires about 95GB of space, but it’s unclear as to how much of the file is reserved for 4K content. We reached out to Monolith to get additional information on the HD assets for the game, and we’ll update as we get more details.

If you do plan to grab Middle-earth: Shadow of War tomorrow, make sure you meet the hardware requirements and download the latest driver for your Nvidia GPU. If you’re still on the fence about the game, you can check out our hands-on coverage of it from E3 earlier this year.

NameMiddle-earth: Shadow of War
TypeOpen-world, RPG, Action/Adventure
DeveloperMonolith Productions
PublisherWarner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
PlatformsPCXbox OneProject ScorpioPlayStation 4PlayStation 4 Pro
Where To BuySteamPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetGameStop
Release DateOctober 10, 2017
21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • clonazepam 09 October 2017 20:22
    I love how that snake in the grass Comcast pops up in the IGN guy's twitter replies with how to buy unlimited data for an extra $50/month.
    Reply
  • Gregory_3 09 October 2017 22:26
    I think it's fair to say that gaming has gone from a high-school pastime to a serious adult indulgence --with a budget to match.
    Reply
  • USAFRet 09 October 2017 22:53
    And we moaned about the 40 megabytes that Falcon 3.0 consumed back in '91 or so.
    Reply
  • Th_Redman 09 October 2017 23:20
    And this is why I don't play any newer games. 97GB's? Ridiculous.
    Reply
  • JQB45 10 October 2017 00:18
    Perhaps its time to start suggesting hard drives larger then 1TB for new gaming builds here on tomshardware.
    Reply
  • Lucky_SLS 10 October 2017 01:29
    ^ u r not alone in that thought. Many forum experts have indeed suggested 2tb for hdd.

    More importantly, shut up and take my money for the game. Loved the prequel, can't wait to try the sequel.
    Reply
  • Integr8d 10 October 2017 01:33
    20256586 said:
    And we moaned about the 40 megabytes that Falcon 3.0 consumed back in '91 or so.

    And the 10lbs that the manual weighed.

    Reply
  • Integr8d 10 October 2017 01:33
    20256586 said:
    And we moaned about the 40 megabytes that Falcon 3.0 consumed back in '91 or so.

    And the 10lbs that the manual weighed.

    Reply
  • kookykrazee 10 October 2017 05:34
    When I saw that NBA2K18 was 50GB I was SHOCKED! Not surprised, overall, but it means that we are going back to when we used to set install apps and games on a secondary drive. I am heading that way after I upgrade my system drive from the Samsung 500GB to either a 1TB or 2TB later this year.
    Reply
  • danwat1234 10 October 2017 06:13
    No big deal. Storage space is cheap these days, more on an SSD, but oh well. I am sure the game looks fantastic.
    Reply