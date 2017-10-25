New Orc Tribes, Story Expansions Included In 'Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War' Expansion Pass

While you’re busy conquering Orc fortresses in Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Monolith Productions is working on adding new content to the game that will be available as part of the Expansion Pass. The bundle will include two new Orc tribes and two story campaigns, which should keep you hooked over the next few months.

Starting next month, Expansion Pass owners will see a new Orc tribe in the game. The Slaughter tribe specializes in ambushes, so you’ll need to watch your back as you continue to strengthen your hold on Sauron’s forces. Killing Slaughter tribe Orcs will give you new legendary-grade gear to use, and when you decide to take out a fortress controlled by the group, you’ll see themed outposts, monuments, and a throne room specific to the Slaughter tribes. In December, you’ll encounter the Outlaw tribe, which has some of the toughest warriors you’ll face in the game. Just like the Slaughter tribe, you can also kill these Orcs to get new and better gear.

The first of two additional story missions arrives in February. The “Blade of Galadriel” content gives you control of the elven assassin Eltariel, who is tasked with finding more information about the terrifying Nazgul forces. Unlike Talion, she wields two short blades and uses different abilities in combat. You’ll also encounter eight unique Orcs you can recruit into Talion’s army in the main campaign.

In May, you’ll take control of Baranor, the Captain of Minas Ithil,in the “Desolation of Mordor” storyline. You’ll travel to the deserts of Lithlad and enlist the help of mercenaries to grow your army and Tovin, a dwarven hunter, to create new weapons. When you complete both campaigns, you’ll get to use the skins of each character in the main story.

The Expansion Pass is included in the $100 Gold Edition of the game, but you can also purchase the bundle separately for $40. All of the content included is also available as a standalone purchase. The two new Orc tribes and the “Blade of the Galadriel” expansion are $15 each; the “Desolation of Mordor” pack will cost you $20.