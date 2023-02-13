Silicon Motion Readies 7nm PCIe 5.0 SSD Controller for Q4 2023

The best SSDs are about to get even better. Silicon Motion (via ITHome (opens in new tab)) is preparing the company's new SM2504XT PCIe 5.0 SSD controller to rival the likes of the Phison E26.

Silicon Motion has two PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers that adhere to the NVMe 2.0 protocol. The SM2508 caters to performance SSDs, whereas the SM2504XT targets mainstream SSDs. According to the roadmap, Silicon Motion reportedly started sampling the SM2508 in January. Adata's XPG PCIe Gen5 SSD is the only known PCIe 5.0 drive to leverage the SM2508 controller.

The SM2508 is an eight-channel controller supporting speeds up to 3,200 MT/s per channel. TSMC produces the SM2508 for Silicon Motion on the 12nm FinFET manufacturing process. On the other hand, the SM2504XT is on TSMC's newer 7nm process node. Although the SM2504XT is a four-channel controller with 16 CE (chips enabled), it will support speeds up to 3,600 MT/s per channel. Unfortunately, the SM2504XT won't be available until September. Both SSD controllers arrive with support for LDPC, E2E and SRAM ECC; however, only the SM2504XT supports I3C.

The SM2508 and SM2504XT support the fastest flash available. However, it's important to note that not all flash will run at that speed. Also, new flash comes in different variants; therefore, the speeds will vary.

Pickings for PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers are slim at the moment. In comparison, Phison's E26 features TSMC's 12nm process technology, so it's on a newer node than the SM2508 but a step behind the upcoming SM2504XT. The E26 supports eight NAND channels with 32 CE and flash transfer rates of up to 2,400 MT/s per channel. InnoGrit will compete with the brand's IG5666, but there's no public information about the controller's specifications.

Many brands have announced their PCIe 5.0 SSDs. However, heavyweights like Samsung, Western Digital and Seagate are still missing from the list. Furthermore, no one knows when PCIe 5.0 SSDs will arrive, and the vendors haven't committed to a specific launch date. Both AMD's and Intel's latest platforms have embraced PCIe 5.0. The only problem is that there aren't any drives available. Thus far, only CFD Gaming's PG5NFZ-series drives, starting at $377 for the 2TB capacity, have hit the retail channel. Unfortunately, CFD Gaming PCIe 5.0 SSDs are limited to the Japanese market.