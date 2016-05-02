Silverstone's Primera PM01 Case Has Supercar Inspired Looks (Update: Pricing)

Update, 5/02/2016, 6:07am PT: Silverstone informed us that the PM01 will cost $109.99 in the U.S.

Silverstone’s Primera Series PM01 made its first appearance just over a month ago, and today its maker announced European pricing.

The Primera PM01 is an ATX case with supercar-inspired looks, featuring a large front intake and an angular design. The chassis measures 571 x 220 x 560 mm (HxWxD) and has a steel body with plastic outer shell. When empty, it weighs 9 kg.

The case will support graphics cards up to 16.5” long and 6.88” wide, with CPU coolers no taller than 180 mm and PSU lengths restricted to 240 mm. The power supply sits under a cover at the bottom of the case, where you can also house three 2.5” or 3.5” hard drives. Additionally, behind the motherboard plate, there is room for another two 2.5” SSDs. Together with the bottom chamber, the partial side window, and integrated cable management grommets, it shouldn’t be too difficult to build a neat-looking system in this case.

For cooling, the case comes with four 140 mm fans – one plain unit in the rear exhaust location and three LED-lit intake fans at the front of the case. The top supports either two 140 mm fans or three 120 mm fans. Behind the motherboard tray, Silverstone placed a 1-to-10 fan splitter. Silverstone also kept water cooling in mind for the PM01, with both the front and top of the case supporting up to 360 mm radiators, and inside the case there are pre-drilled holes that you can use to mount a reservoir.

One thing to note about the PM01 is that it doesn’t have a 5.25” optical drive bay. Although some may miss it, we’re seeing many case manufacturers come out with designs that don’t have optical drive bays – something that cleans up the looks of the front of cases nicely.

The case comes in a white version with blue LED-lit fans and blue LED strips, whereas the black version comes with red LED-lit fans and red LED strips. European pricing for the case sits at €110.50, and we’ve reached out to Silverstone asking whether the PM01 will also make it to the U.S. market, and if so, how much it will cost.

