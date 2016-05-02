Trending

Silverstone's Primera PM01 Case Has Supercar Inspired Looks (Update: Pricing)

Silverstone's Primera PM01 comes with three 140 mm LED-lit fans, a fan splitter, LED strips, excellent water cooling support, and a large front intake mesh.

Update, 5/02/2016, 6:07am PT: Silverstone informed us that the PM01 will cost $109.99 in the U.S.

Silverstone’s Primera Series PM01 made its first appearance just over a month ago, and today its maker announced European pricing.

The Primera PM01 is an ATX case with supercar-inspired looks, featuring a large front intake and an angular design. The chassis measures 571 x 220 x 560 mm (HxWxD) and has a steel body with plastic outer shell. When empty, it weighs 9 kg.

The case will support graphics cards up to 16.5” long and 6.88” wide, with CPU coolers no taller than 180 mm and PSU lengths restricted to 240 mm. The power supply sits under a cover at the bottom of the case, where you can also house three 2.5” or 3.5” hard drives. Additionally, behind the motherboard plate, there is room for another two 2.5” SSDs. Together with the bottom chamber, the partial side window, and integrated cable management grommets, it shouldn’t be too difficult to build a neat-looking system in this case.

For cooling, the case comes with four 140 mm fans – one plain unit in the rear exhaust location and three LED-lit intake fans at the front of the case. The top supports either two 140 mm fans or three 120 mm fans. Behind the motherboard tray, Silverstone placed a 1-to-10 fan splitter. Silverstone also kept water cooling in mind for the PM01, with both the front and top of the case supporting up to 360 mm radiators, and inside the case there are pre-drilled holes that you can use to mount a reservoir.

One thing to note about the PM01 is that it doesn’t have a 5.25” optical drive bay. Although some may miss it, we’re seeing many case manufacturers come out with designs that don’t have optical drive bays – something that cleans up the looks of the front of cases nicely.

The case comes in a white version with blue LED-lit fans and blue LED strips, whereas the black version comes with red LED-lit fans and red LED strips. European pricing for the case sits at €110.50, and we’ve reached out to Silverstone asking whether the PM01 will also make it to the U.S. market, and if so, how much it will cost.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SylentVyper 29 April 2016 16:29
    Doesn't remind me of any supercar, just looks like they wanted to make a case that looks like an NZXT case lol
    Reply
  • nukemaster 29 April 2016 16:39
    Another high airflow case.

    Nothing wrong with them.

    As parts get cooler, they may no longer need as much airflow.

    Inside looks pretty clean.
    Reply
  • zahoome 29 April 2016 16:49
    Yep, definitely does not remind me of any supercar. However, the second image does remind me of all the vintage finned cars... like this one:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Chrysler_300F.jpg
    Reply
  • thundervore 29 April 2016 16:54
    Looks like a NZXT rip off!
    The only thing they got right was triple 140 intake instead of the ancient triple 120

    So the new thing for the next 3 years will be no front bays and PSU shrouds.

    Next it will be RGB lighting built into the case so that you can connect to your motherboard for it to control. Like the ROG Maximus VIII Hero Alpha and Phanteks Entho Luxe.

    Then comes DX Racer with RBG gaming chairs which will be awesome /sarcasm

    Im surprised they still do not have RGB fans and its 2016 and the oh so missing RGB power supplies.
    Reply
  • nebun 29 April 2016 17:01
    this is one ugly case....they are running out of ideas...i would love to see a proper 90 degree motherboard orientation case....all metal, no plastic
    Reply
  • Quixit 29 April 2016 17:43
    Damn, that even makes the Gumpert Apollo look good.
    Reply
  • problematiq 02 May 2016 13:30
    I miss their 90o rotated motherboard cases.
    Reply
  • RedJaron 02 May 2016 16:21
    17892708 said:
    this is one ugly case....they are running out of ideas...i would love to see a proper 90 degree motherboard orientation case....all metal, no plastic
    Agreed, I'd like to see a proper successor to the Raven 3. The 4 wasn't rotated and the 5 is meant for smaller systems.
    Reply
  • zodiacfml 02 May 2016 16:40
    maintenance/dust nightmare. it is a beautiful dinosaur.
    Reply
  • svan71 02 May 2016 22:31
    when I saw it I just thought wow it's like a super car...NOT.
    Reply