Silverstone Releases Updated Raven Z RVZ01B-E Case With Room For Full-Sized PSUs

By Cases 

Silverstone announced the availability of a new chassis called the Raven Z RVZ01B-E. The new case is strikingly similar to the company’s previously released Raven Z RVZ01, but the new RVZ01B-E features space for a standard ATX power supply (whereas the previous version featured room only for SFX-sized PSUs).

ProductSilverstone RVZ01B-E
MaterialSteel Body, Reinforced Plastic Shell
Motherboard CompatibilityMini-DTX, Mini-ITX
Drive Bays4x 2.5-inch Bays
Fans1x Top 120 mm 1x Bottom 120 mm1x 120 mm fan slot
Front Panel2x USB 3.01x Audio Out1x Mic In
Dimensions (L x W x H)382 x 350 x 105 mm
Weight3.7 kg

Silverstone stated that the maximum length of the ATX PSU is limited to 150 mm, but the company recommends using a 140 mm power supply because of the varying connector locations and the limited space of the RVZ01B-E. The graphics card is housed in a detachable riser card, and the GPU can be up to 13 inches in length and as wide as 5.88 inches. The case can also fit a 120 mm liquid-cooling radiator, so long as the pump clears the 83 mm of space, the CPU socket has for a cooler.

The Silverstone RVZ01B-E will have an MSRP of $79 in the U.S., but there’s no word yet on when the new case will be available for purchase.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware and Tom's IT Pro.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Laundro 26 April 2016 20:14
    This looks good. Although it is helpful to note that you lose the option for a optical drive (slim) and a 3.5 inch HD. Only 2.5 drives need apply.
    Reply
  • RedJaron 29 April 2016 15:16
    17878185 said:
    This looks good. Although it is helpful to note that you lose the option for a optical drive (slim) and a 3.5 inch HD. Only 2.5 drives need apply.
    That's a pretty important point. Both seriously impact this being used for an HTPC case. An external BD-ROM defeats the purpose of having a tiny all-in-one entertainment box and stacking multiple 2.5" spindles storage for TV recording or movie files is not as elegant as using one massive 3.5" drive.
    Reply