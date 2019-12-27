Snag This 16GB DDR4-3000 Memory Kit For Only $48

(Image credit: OLOy)

Don't let a tight budget starve your PC. If you're in need of memory, Newegg is selling this OLOy 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3000 memory kit for $47.99 today only. That's quite an after-christmas sale.

The OLOy MD4U083016BGDA memory kit comes with two DDR4 memory modules, each 8GB in capacity. The sticks feature a low-profile heat spreader that doesn't in the way of large CPU air coolers. The heat spreader also helps keep the memory modules as cool as possible.

OLOy 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3000: was $57.99, now $47.99 @ Newegg

It might not be flashy, but this OLOy memory kit is big and fast enough to serve you well.View Deal

The OLOy memory modules are rated for 3,000 MHz and have their timings configured to CL16-18-18-36. They run at 1.35V. This particular dual-channel memory kit is compatible with various AMD and Intel platforms although OLOy doesn't specify which.

OLOy backs the memory kit with a limited lifetime warranty.