'Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3' Delayed (Again) To April 25

Those eager to play CI Games’ Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 next month will have to wait a little longer. After initially delaying the game from January to April, the studio pushed the release date back another three weeks to April 25.

The reason for this latest delay was based on feedback during the game’s beta session. This forced the developers to make some changes to the game, which CI Games CEO Mark Tyminski believes will be worth the wait.

“We’ve worked tirelessly creating a whole new Sniper Ghost Warrior experience set in an ambitiously crafted open world new to the series,” he said in a press release. “While it’s an unfortunate decision to delay the game one last time, we believe these final changes will result in a better experience for players worldwide on day one. Thank you for your patience – we know the wait will be worth it.”

For those curious about the gameplay, you can check out the studio’s stealth walkthrough of one of the game’s missions, or you can read about our early preview of the game from PAX West. If you’re already convinced that you’re getting the game, make sure your PC can handle it by checking on the hardware requirements.