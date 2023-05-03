Solidigm's New Synergy 2.0 SSD Driver Claims up to 170% Speed Up

Solidigm's new Synergy 2.0 SSD driver and software are designed to offer up to an incredible 120% increase in some types of 4K random read workloads and up to a 170% increase in 4K sequential tasks, thus delivering leading-edge game loading and system boot performance by leveraging smart algorithms to prioritize the data you use most frequently.

Solidigm, an SK hynix venture incorporating elements of Intel’s old SSD business, acquired its name from the combination of 'solid state storage' and the word paradigm. It’s only fitting, then, that they have taken efforts to separate from the pack by changing the SSD paradigm from the top down. This strategy has led to the release of Solidigm’s Synergy 2.0 software which works above the SSD hardware and firmware layers.

Solidgm's overall approach is two-pronged: one side is the Synergy Driver to directly improve the user’s experience, and the other is the Synergy Toolkit as an SSD toolkit application. Together these software components help get more out of Solidigm SSDs via targeted real-world optimizations.



The first prong of Solidigm’s software strategy is the driver, known as the Solidigm Synergy Driver. This includes three prominent performance features including Smart Prefetch, Dynamic Queue Assignment, and Fast Lane.

The most-touted feature is Fast Lane, previously known as Host Managed Caching (HMC). This uses read SLC caching to improve boot and application load times by identifying the most frequently used (MFU) user data. This can improve reads by up to 120% under ideal circumstances, which is with 4KB random reads on a 50% full drive. SSDs perform worse once they are filled from the fresh-out-of-box (FOB) state and the dynamic SLC cache shrinks with drive utilization. Therefore, this feature is best used at between 25% and 75% drive usage, with 50% being the best target.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)