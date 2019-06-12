Relive Your Youth With a $30 PlayStation Classic
Credit: Sony
Memories are priceless, and with the E3 gaming conference going on this week (and missing the console spirit of previous years), now is the perfect opportunity to relive some of your earlier gaming days for just $29.39. Sony has officially kicked off its annual Days of Play Sale, and the Playstation Classic is down from $60 to its lowest price ever.
The PlayStation Classic is a close replica of the first PlayStation, which launched in 1994. If it wasn't for the 45% reduction in size, you probably couldn't tell the difference between the PlayStation Classic and the original. The console connects to your TV via a normal HDMI cable and relies on a USB Type-A cable for power, which you can plug into your TV's USB port or smartphone charger, as long as it's rated for 5V and 1A.
The PlayStation Classic comes with a generous list of 20 pre-loaded games that includes iconic titles, including Metal Gear, Final Fantasy VII, Grand Theft Auto and Resident Evil to name a few. The mini console also ships with two original PlayStation controllers, so you can share the joy with your best buddy.
Complete List of PlayStation Classic Games
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Final Fantasy VII
- Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Rayman
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Revelations: Persona
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms
No, I'm sure it doesn't.
Good question. I have a couple dozen PS1 games that I bought for my 1st-gen PS3. A lot of side/overhead shooters really don't need cutting-edge GPUs and are still plenty fun to play.
The cool thing about the PS3 is that it had HDMI-out and (the 1st gen) would up-scale the PS1 games. I haven't fired up that machine in quite a while - I seriously doubt it even boots. I should've backed up its HDD, when I had the chance.
I don't disagree with you, but I'm curious why you say that?
I see a number of bad reviews on Amazon. So, people should probably read those before buying.
What surprises me is that it includes 2 controllers for that price! I don't know about PS1, but the PS3 controllers each cost more than this entire console!