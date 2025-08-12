Anker’s massive laptop power bank is down to $110 on Amazon — TSA-friendly, triple USB-C charging and max output of 165W battery is perfect for back to school

Finding a dependable power bank can be a game-changer for your travels around campus, and the Anker Laptop Power Bank delivers serious muscle at a great price for back-to-school shoppers. Right now on Amazon, Prime members can grab it for $110 down from its original price of $135, while non-Prime customers pay $120, still a solid deal for anyone looking for a dependable, multi-device fast charging solution.

With a 25,000 mAh capacity, it’s just under the TSA and FAA’s limit for carry-on batteries, so you can take it on a plane and keep your devices powered up even while you’re in the air.

The power bank features a tiny display that offers information about the remaining charge, output and input wattage, recharge time, as well as battery temperature and health.

As for the ports, you get one USB Type-C and one USB Type-A, as well as two integrated USB Type-C cables. Anker has been clever with these cables, as one of them is retractable, while the other can double as a lanyard. The company also claims that these cables have been internally lab tested for over 20,000 retractions and 20,000 bends. All three USB-C ports can max out at 100W each, while the Type-A port is limited to 33W.

The Anker Laptop Power Bank features a 25,000 mAh battery with a max output of 165W. It is capable of charging a wide variety of devices including laptops, smartphones, tablets, handheld consoles, wireless headphones and more.

Speaking of which, the Anker Laptop Power Bank has a max output of 165W, but that is only possible when using two of the USB-C ports. This drops to a maximum of 133W when using one of the Type-C ports along with the USB Type-A port. The power bank is capable of charging laptops with up to 100W of power delivery. According to Anker, you can charge a 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro or a MacBook Air from 0 to 50% in 33 minutes. Additionally, it offers support for a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, handheld consoles, drones, wireless headphones, and even Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

Whether you are a frequent traveller, work remotely, or just want a reliable backup for your power-hungry devices, the Anker Laptop Power Bank is tough to pass up. With its high capacity, fast charging capabilities, and built-in cables, it’s a versatile companion whether you’re at school, commuting, flying, or camping off the grid.

