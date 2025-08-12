Anker’s massive laptop power bank is down to $110 on Amazon — TSA-friendly, triple USB-C charging and max output of 165W battery is perfect for back to school

Charge almost anything, anywhere

The Anker Laptop Power Bank 25K
(Image credit: Anker)

Finding a dependable power bank can be a game-changer for your travels around campus, and the Anker Laptop Power Bank delivers serious muscle at a great price for back-to-school shoppers. Right now on Amazon, Prime members can grab it for $110 down from its original price of $135, while non-Prime customers pay $120, still a solid deal for anyone looking for a dependable, multi-device fast charging solution.

With a 25,000 mAh capacity, it’s just under the TSA and FAA’s limit for carry-on batteries, so you can take it on a plane and keep your devices powered up even while you’re in the air.

Anker Laptop Power Bank 25K: was $135 now $110 at Amazon

The Anker Laptop Power Bank features a 25,000 mAh battery with a max output of 165W. It is capable of charging a wide variety of devices including laptops, smartphones, tablets, handheld consoles, wireless headphones and more.

Speaking of which, the Anker Laptop Power Bank has a max output of 165W, but that is only possible when using two of the USB-C ports. This drops to a maximum of 133W when using one of the Type-C ports along with the USB Type-A port. The power bank is capable of charging laptops with up to 100W of power delivery. According to Anker, you can charge a 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro or a MacBook Air from 0 to 50% in 33 minutes. Additionally, it offers support for a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, handheld consoles, drones, wireless headphones, and even Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

Whether you are a frequent traveller, work remotely, or just want a reliable backup for your power-hungry devices, the Anker Laptop Power Bank is tough to pass up. With its high capacity, fast charging capabilities, and built-in cables, it’s a versatile companion whether you’re at school, commuting, flying, or camping off the grid.

Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.