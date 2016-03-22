Trending

Sony PSVR Bundle Preorders Start Today, Core Bundle March 29 (Update: Mostly Sold Out)

By  

If you’re in North America and have been eagerly awaiting the chance to preorder a Sony PSVR bundle, today’s your day. As of 7am PT, the full bundle is available to preorder from “participating retailers.” The Core bundle is up for preorder next week, on March 29 at 7am PT.

The full bundle includes everything you need to be fully geared up for PlayStation VR, sans the actual PlayStation 4: the headset, cables, headphones, Camera, two Move controllers, and the PlayStation VR Demo and PlayStation VR Worlds discs. It will cost you $500 USD ($700 CAD).

According to Sony’s preorder page, you can get the full bundle from Amazon, Best Buy, Game Stop, Target and Walmart.

Next week, you can pick up the Core bundle for $400 USD/$549 CAD, presumably from the same outlets. The Core bundle offers the same parts as the full bundle but without the Camera, Move controllers and PlayStation VR Worlds disc.

Initially, Sony said that it would not offer the Core bundle as a preorder option in North America; it's good to see the company changed course.

Also, Newegg has this mysterious "coming soon" listing for just the headset. Presumably, that's the Core bundle.

Update, 3/22/16, 7:52am: Zounds. Sony took down most of the links to preorder outlets quickly. Best Buy and Gamestop are the only ones remaining. We believe this means the PSVR bundles are sold out elsewhere.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Nyhil116 22 March 2016 14:38
    I'm not overly familiar with PSVR... Have they released any info on launch titles?
  • hoofhearted 22 March 2016 14:56
    Best Buy has free shipping (gamestop does not). Gamestop says release date isn't until 10/31/2016.
  • kinney 22 March 2016 16:30
    PSVR is quite the complete package for a decent price. I think longterm mobile phone / small tablet VR will dominate but I would probably pick this up before the Rift. My money is on the Vive or PS VR since it seems Rift will by default be a sit down experience with a gamepad.
  • hoofhearted 22 March 2016 17:54
    Plus Rift announced "social" *gasp* extensions.
  • hoofhearted 22 March 2016 17:56
    Give the Rift a couple of years. It will less than $100 and rife with social freemium geared toward facebook.
  • UngaBungaAmbassador6 22 March 2016 19:53
    Im not giving any money to Facebook or anything related to Facebook, that includes Rift....billionaire Zuckerberg is too friendly with communist China and muslim kings. There was also that recent disturbing photo of him controlling an entire room of hundreds of his "social subjects" (at a factory/office) where hundreds of people all wearing the Rift visor while Zuckerberg acting like a God controlling everyones motions. No independence. Very disturbing photo, especially if all personal info goes directly to Zuckerberg which he picks and chooses whatever he wants while you as the individual get shafted.. When Occulus Rift sold out to Facebook, thats when I completely lost respect for the Rift and its own devs.
  • UngaBungaAmbassador6 22 March 2016 20:00
    17701469 said:
    Give the Rift a couple of years. It will less than $100 and rife with social freemium geared toward facebook.

    The same Facebook that claimed it keeps users info private but then pulls a fast one on everybody giving out their personal info away to the highest bidding. No thanks to Facebook. Facebook has already been exposed what they do behind the scene and how they meta data collect on normal people. Red flag should start triggering when you notice in business journals how Zuckerberg is overly friendly to the Communist China and muslim kings giving out America citizens data to them. It has been blatent and out in the open that the Communist Chinese (CCP China) bootlegs and illegally steals intellectual property from America, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and other American allied countries while muslim royal kings that Zuckerberg has loving ties with try to enforce religious propaganda scheming in ways with Facebook Ads.
  • wifiburger 23 March 2016 15:16
    I was watching some GDC coverage on the PSVR, I was not impressed before but after watching people move their heads and jiggles their bodies and swing their move controller left me really disappointed.
    The thing that upset me the most is that 50 games are confirmed for this VR shit, total waste of resources.
  • DotNetMaster777 23 March 2016 23:12
    A lot of fun : ) )

    Is it possible to testing it before to buy?????
  • UngaBungaAmbassador6 24 March 2016 01:35
    I wonder if they will sell porno VR like alcohol and cigarettes? I won;t mind getting carded for adults only games.
