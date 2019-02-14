Soyo H310C Motherboard Suprisingly Supports 6th, 7th Gen Intel CPUs

If you're looking for an LGA1151 socket motherboard that can house the last four generations of Intel Core processors, Soyo has exactly what you need. The Soyo H310CM-V3H V2.0 motherboard supports Intel processors going way back to the Skylake era.

As a member of the Intel 300-series family, the H310C chipset only supports 8th-generation (Coffee Lake) and 9th-generation (Coffee Lake Refresh) Intel Core processors -- or, at least, that's what the chipmaker wants us to believe.

(Image credit: Soyo)

The Intel H310C is a very peculiar entry-level chipset, to say the least. Unlike its modern counterparts, the H310C chipset is manufactured with Intel's older 22nm process and supports the aging Windows 7 operating system.

(Image credit: Soyo)

As its name implies, the Soyo H310CM-V3H V2.0 is a microATX motherboard that's based around the H310C chipset. However, it seems that Soyo did some hocus-pocus on the motherboard to extend processor support to 7th-generation (Kaby Lake) and 6th-generation (Skylake) chips.

The H310CM-V3H V2.0 features a unique 3+1+1-phase power delivery subsystem. In addition to the standard 24-pin power connector, the motherboard also has an old-fashioned 4-pin power connector to feed the processor.

The Soyo H310CM-V3H V2.0 is equipped with two DDR3 memory slots that support dual-channel memory kits. Storage options consist of four SATA III ports, while expansion options are limited to one PCIe x16 slot and one PCIe x1 slot. Internal USB headers include one USB 2.0 and one USB 3.0.

(Image credit: Soyo)

The motherboard has two PS/2 ports on the rear panel, which could come in useful if you're still rocking a PS/2 keyboard and/or mouse. The motherboard also offers both a D-sub port and HDMI port for video output. USB connectivity comes in the form of two USB 3.1 ports and four USB 2.0 ports.

Much like many modern motherboards, the audio area on the Soyo H310CM-V3H V2.0 is isolated from the rest of the motherboard. Although Soyo didn't specify which audio codec it uses on the motherboard, but the H310CM-V3H V2.0 apparently comes with support for six-channel audio and provides three 3.5mm jacks for connecting audio devices.

