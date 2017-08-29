CCP Games' 'Sparc' Arrives August 29 For PSVR (Updated)

Update, 8/29/17, 8:25am PT: Sparc is now available from the PlayStation Store for $30.

Original article: 7/26/17, 11:40am PT:



At E3, CCP Games announced that its next VR title, Sparc, would come out first on PlayStation VR as a timed exclusive. Now we know that the game is scheduled to release on PSVR on August 29.

If you own PSVR, you can pre-order the game today for $30. (PlayStation Plus subscribers will get a 20% discount if the game is pre-ordered through the PlayStation Store.) Oculus Rift and HTC Vive owners are bound to get the game at some point in the future, although a release date for Sparc on either platform is not yet available.

Unlike the hectic spaceship combat in CCP’s first VR game, EVE: Valkyrie, Sparc trades off the appeal of flying in space for something that's best described as a mix of racquetball and dodgeball. Two players in VR stand on opposite sides of a long room, and the only way to win the game is to score points by hitting your opponent with a small, floating ball. You can also catch or dodge it to avoid getting hit, but every time the ball bounces off a wall, its velocity increases, which makes the game even more intense.

If you want to find out more details on Sparc, be sure to read up on our hands-on time with it from GDC.