AMD Radeon Pro W7600 Specs Leak

AMD's next-generation professional-grade Radeon Pro W7600 graphics card may be weeks or months from introduction as its specifications has just been leaked by an entry in the Geekbench 6 database. The add-in-board is probably based on AMD's Navi 33 graphics processor and will therefore replace AMD's Radeon Pro W6600.

AMD's Radeon Pro W7600 uses a GPU marked as gfx1102 (which is a designation of the Navi 33 graphics processor) featuring 16 workgroup processors (equals to 32 compute units or 2048 stream processors) clocked at 1940 MHz, according to a Geekbench 6 database entry discovered by @Benchleaks. Such specifications are comparable to those of AMD's consumer-grade Radeon RX 7600, which is among the best midrange graphics cards available today. The Radeon Pro W7600 carries 8GB of memory, just like its consumer counterpart.

Professional graphics cards come with drivers optimized for professional visualization (ProViz) software and certified by appropriate independent hardware vendors (IHVs).

But in addition to optimized drivers, AMD's Radeon Pro W7900 and W7800 also support DisplayPort 2.1 display outputs with UHBR 20 transmission mode (which has a bandwidth of 80.00/77.37 raw/effective Gbit/s). Such connectors are capable of supporting resolutions up to 7680×4320 at 60Hz with 10bpc colors and 4:4:4 chroma subsampling without display stream compression (DSC) and can support even higher resolutions (such as 12K) with DSC enabled.

Now the question is whether the Radeon Pro W7600 also comes with a DP 2.1 with UHBR 20 mode On the one hand, a midrange professional graphics card is an unlikely candidate to be coupled with an ultra-high-end display. But on the other hand, some of large OEMs may want to use a relatively compact board for their compact workstations designed for applications that take advantage of high-res monitors, such as those used for CAD, CAM, and image editing.