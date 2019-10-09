Blazing Fast 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs Drop to $200

(Image credit: Corsair)

If you're ready to jump on the PCIe 4.0 SSD bandwagon, we've found a few nice deals that will surely interest you. Since only X570 motherboards have the PCIe 4.0 bus, you'll need that type of board and an AMD Ryzen 3000-series CPU to take advantage of the max speed of these drives.

Model Capacity Sequential Read Sequential Write Random Read Random Write Endurance Warranty Price Sabrent Rocket PCIe 4.0 1TB 5,000 MBps 4,400 MBps ? ? ? ? $199.98 Corsair Force MP600 1TB 4,950 MBps 4,250 MBps 680,000 IOPS 600,000 IOPS 1,800 TBW 5 Years $199.99 Gigabyte Aorus NVMe Gen4 1TB 5,000 MBps 4,400 MBps 750,000 IOPS 700,000 IOPS 1,800 TBW 5 Years $209.99

The Sabrent Rocket PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD sold for $260 as recently as July. This drive combines Phison's PS5016-E16 SSD controller with Toshiba's BiCS4 96-layer TLC (triple-level cell) NAND to deliver sequential read and write speeds up to 5,000 MB/s and 4,400 MB/s, respectively. For more info, check out our results from testing the Phison PS5016-E16 NVMe controller. Unfortunately, Sabrent doesn't list random read or write or endurance. You have to request warranty info from the vendor directly.

The Corsair Force MP600 is currently at its lowest price ever, after selling for $260 as recently as this August. Unlike Sabrent, which charges a premium for the optional heatsink, Corsair includes a beefy heatsink with this SSD. The drive also relies on the Phison PS5016-E16 controller, but Corsair doesn't disclose the brand of the 3D TLC chips.

The steep price cut on Gigabyte's Aorus NVMe Gen4 1TB SSD is new; it sold for $260 this month. Here, we have an early breakdown of Gigabyte's PCIe 4.0 SSD. The drive has a full-body copper heat spreader and the same sequential performance as the Sabrent.

