'Star Wars Battlefront II' Arrives November 17

By Gaming 

It seems like  EA and DICE released Star Wars Battlefront just yesterday, but another installment in the series in the works. As part of the weekend festivities at the annual Star Wars Celebration, the studio finally revealed Star Wars Battlefront II, which comes out on November 17, exactly two years after the first game.

Unlike the last game, Star Wars Battlefront II will have an actual single-player story campaign, which was created along with Motive, the new EA-owned studio led by Jade Raymond. You’ll play as Iden Versio, the commander of the Galactic Empire’s special forces unit called Inferno Squad. Versio’s story spans 30 years between the destruction of the second Death Star and the beginnings of the First Order. Throughout the campaign, you’ll also encounter some of the franchise’s most popular characters.

As expected, the game will still feature multiplayer content. In terms of maps, the game will have locations from all three trilogies in the Star Warsmovies, and some of these locations will allow up to 40 players to fight for victory on the battlefield. However, the fight won’t just take place on se planets' surfaces. EA also brought in Criterion, which most recently worked on the Rogue One: X-wing VR Missionfor PlayStation VR, to work on the game’s space-based combat.

Like most games today, you’ll get some exclusive content for pre-ordering the game. You’ll get some new skins for Kylo Ren and Rey inspired by the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi. You’ll also get some ability modifiers for both characters as well as the Millenium Falcon that you can use in the fight. If you get the game’s Deluxe Edition, you’ll also get some other content, such as an upgraded version of the trooper classes (Officer, Assault, Heavy, and Specialist) as well as access to all weapons and modifications. You’ll also get to play the game three days earlier to get a jumpstart on the competition.

NameStar Wars Battlefront II
TypeShooter
DeveloperDICE, Motive Studios, Criterion Games
PublisherElectronic Arts
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To BuyOriginPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
Release DateNovember 17, 2017
9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • problematiq 17 April 2017 18:47
    I wonder if they will fix that bug where the game is boring.
    Reply
  • DocBones 17 April 2017 20:13
    Interesting, no Collectors Edition
    Reply
  • Lkaos 17 April 2017 20:22
    I dont know, Call of Duty has that same bug since the 3rd installment and havent fixed it yet...
    Reply
  • Josh_killaknott27 17 April 2017 21:28
    The only thing that has burned into my mind about the last installment was the simple fact that every match i entered there was some one who was 150+ in kills with maybe 2 deaths. F*ck that game, the devs who stopped caring, looked at the frachise as a cash cow, and the same people who dont support multi Gpu users, cause of just pure laziness. Make that money EA, make that money..... STOP PRE ORDERING GAMES YOU FOOLS.
    Reply
  • Realist9 17 April 2017 21:32
    And no mention of anti-cheat. After the cheat fest on PC of BFront, BF1, no way am I buying BFII, or BF2 (20XX) when it comes, with no anti cheat for PC.
    Reply
  • Tigerhawk30 18 April 2017 14:12
    Never mind the fact that if you're a Noob, you're already hosed...unless they fixed the part where you're Level 5 being offed by 25 Level 86 or so. When they don't even try to engage in level/experience parity, there is no incentive whatsoever as competition is nonexistent. It was a horrible set input into BF3 and it's still horrible now.

    The game looks beautiful, same as the first one. But if I can't last more than one minute before being sniped by someone 50 levels higher than me over and over again? Nope, I'm out.
    Reply
  • McWhiskey 18 April 2017 16:23
    I really, Really, REALLY hope the single player is good.

    echo above... can't stand multiplayer... love the graphics.
    Reply
  • billgatez 18 April 2017 18:26
    Buy half of the game for 80 and the other half as day one DLC for an extra 60.
    Reply
  • problematiq 19 April 2017 14:55
    19580540 said:
    Buy half of the game for 80 and the other half as day one DLC for an extra 60.

    EA in a nutshell.
    Reply