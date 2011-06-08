Trending

Razer Star Wars Keyboard Made for Jedi and Sith

By Keyboards 

A different kind of Force feedback.

Razer today shared some details on its special gaming keyboard that it will roll out specially for Star Wars: The Old Republic game.

The stand-out is an LCD track-panel that can display information as well as accept multi-touch input. There will also special buttons dedicated to macros, as well as programmable keys.

The keys themselves are of the "slim cap" Chiclet style and feature gold (yellow) backlighting. For the added bling, there's also a changeable lighting system to remind you if you're on the Dark or Light side.

It looks pretty great, so all you need to decide if it's worth your $200.

22 Comments
  • henydiah 08 June 2011 15:30
    light saber ... !
  • s997863 08 June 2011 15:50
    all that useless bling and no numpad? into the garbage compactor with it ...
  • 08 June 2011 16:03
    $200 ea? well it is expensive to build a death star.
  • Maziar 08 June 2011 16:52
    Looks cool! but the price is a letdown
  • alidan 08 June 2011 17:19
    if that track pad can be customized, like i put a custom picture on it, and than macro off the things inside the picture, than it has a day 1 buy for me, couldn't give a crap about the old republic, but the tech for the macro gave me some hope, even though i think that razor blows at macro things (i have a naga, and a saitek 2500 game pad... the saitek has SO much better macro interface that its not even funny. the naga is such a pain in the a$$ to program i dont even bother with it, i set it up to do every command i need for chrome and fire fox, and thats all i am willing to program even though i have SO many other things i could use a 12 button pad for.
  • bin1127 08 June 2011 19:35
    psssh. I'm wookie. My keyboard is made of leaves and twigs.
  • aracheb 08 June 2011 19:40
    bin1127psssh. I'm wookie. My keyboard is made of leaves and twigs.lol..
    lol..
    lol..
    epic..
  • el_bastardo74 08 June 2011 20:48
    hmmm, razer? no thanks...i will stick with my filco majestouch w/ cherry "red" switches.
  • 08 June 2011 21:14
    Looks cool, but I like my G19 better.
  • UmeNNis 08 June 2011 22:12
    I would pay 200 IF it had a num pad. OR I will pay 100 no num pad. You decide Razer :)
