Steam Deck Reservations Now Live for Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea

Valve has opened reservations for the Steam Deck in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan, marking the first major increase in availability since its launch. Until now, the Steam Deck was only available in North America, parts of Europe and the United Kingdom.



The company claims it can sell in more countries without affecting the current reservation queues because of a recent increase in production that pushed forward many existing pre-orders to Q3 of this year. It also promised to fulfill all current pre-orders this year.

In these new countries, Valve is working with a company called Komodo for both sales and distribution. Exact pricing and shipping dates were not announced before press time.

Valve says that it will be showing the Steam Deck off at major events, including a BitSummit in Kyoto, Japan and at the Tokyo Game Show in September.



The Steam Deck has been the top seller on Steam more or less since it launched, and if it sells in these new regions the way it has been selling elsewhere, that may not change anytime soon.