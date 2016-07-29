New To VR? The Steam VR Weekend Sale Bundle Is For You

This weekend, Steam is offering a virtual reality (VR) game bundle, featuring many of the staple titles that were available at, or shortly after, the start of the VR revolution.

For VR gamers that have been active for some time, this 20-game bundle may not offer many titles they don’t already own. Popular games including Space Pirate Trainer, Vanishing Realms, Holopoint, Pool Nation VR, Holoball, Hover Junkers and Gunjack are likely already a part of most long-term VR users’ library, but the bundle is appealing to anyone who may just be getting into the VR game.

The sale discounts each title by 10 to 50 percent and takes an additional 15 percent off for the bundle. This brings the total to $251.42. You can purchase the VR Weekend Sale Bundle at the Steam Store.

Steam VR Weekend Sale Bundle Games

· Space Pirate Trainer· Vanishing Realms· Holopoint· Pool Nation VR· Final Approach· HoloBall· Battle Dome· Cloudlands: VR Minigolf· Hover Junkers· Audioshield· BLARP!· House of the Dying Sun· The Brookhaven Experiment· The Solus Project· SoundStage· Universe Sandbox· Fantastic Contraption· Gunjack· Inbound· theBlu