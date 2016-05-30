Super Flower Unveils the Leadex II Family Of PSUs

Along with its existing high-end platforms, Super Flower unveiled the Leadex II family of PSUs at Computex. This line consists of five members that have dual 80 PLUS Gold certifications. Initially, the 80 PLUS organization only certified PSUs with 115VAC input, but lately it started providing certifications with 230VAC, as well. Because higher voltage input leads to increased efficiency, especially at higher loads, naturally the requirements of the 80 PLUS 230V EU certifications are tougher compared to the requirements of the 80 PLUS certifications with 115V input.

The capacities of the LEADEX II Gold units depend on the input voltage levels. With 115VAC, the capacities range from 550W to 1000W, whereas with 230V input, the PSUs are rated 100W or 200W higher, so their capacities range from 650W to 1200W. To clarify: Most likely, even with 115VAC, these units will be able to offer the same max power levels that Super Flower promises with 230VAC, but efficiency will take a big hit, and it won't meet the corresponding 80 PLUS Gold requirements.

The Leadex II members are among the very few that hold both 80 PLUS 115V and 230V EU certifications and can be officially overclocked/overpowered with 230V input.

Super Flower Leadex II Max Power (115V) 550W-1000W Max Power (230V) 650W-1200W PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 Plus Gold Dual Certified (115V & 230V) Modular Yes (fully) Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature 0°C ~ 50°C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Cooling 135 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan Semi-passive operation Yes (Selectable) Additional Features Crystal Clear Cube connectors with LED Lighting Warranty 7 years

Given their specifications, the Leadex II models probably won't be especially affordable. Besides the crystal cube connectors with the LED lighting, which can be deactivated, Super Flower also equipped them with a quality Fluid Dynamic Bearing fan. The provided warranty is quite long at seven years, and it seems with the new Leadex II units that SF wants to escalate the war with CWT/Corsair, and provide an even more worthy opponent to the highly successful RMx line.

