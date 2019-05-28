Team Group Impresses at Computex With Liquid-Cooled M.2 SSD, Slick RGB Devices

Team Group brought everything from memory and flash drives to SSDs and drive enclosures to Computex 2019. Many of these disparate products were unified by a central theme: RGB lighting. It almost seemed like the company wanted to cover everything with glowing LEDs. Not all of the products were adorned by multicolored lights, but lighting definitely seemed to be Team Group's theme for 2019.

Cardea Liquid M.2 PCIe SSD

The Cardea Liquid M.2 PCIe SSD is, appropriately, a liquid cooled M.2 PCIe SSD. It's defined by a clear acrylic case at its top that holds self-circulating liquid said to keep the drive around 10 degrees C cooler (presumably than air). The case up top can be drained and refilled as needed for those who would like to change the liquid inside.

The drive itself uses a PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe interface with sequential read/write speeds of up to 3,400 MBps and 3,000 MBps respectively. It also offers random read / write speeds up to 180K / 160K IOPS, which means that although it seems to be a well-performing drive on the bandwidth side, the IOPS seem a bit low compared to similarl drives.

T-Force Delta Max RGB SSD

This Delta Max RGB SSD uses a mirror design that displays a transparent effect Team Group compared to a "magic mirror." The dense array of LED lighting presents a large area of color on the drive, most of the face of the drive in fact, for its RGB illumination. We typically see individual LEDs but this is an entire panel of RGB illumination which, when paired with the glossy surface, makes the drive look like it has a color-changing OLED screen on top of it. The Delta Max RGB SSD can be connected to the motherboard via USB to synchronize colors and lighting effects with other RGB devices.

Performance on the Delta Max RGB SSD and its 3D NAND is listed at 560 MB/s reads and 510 MB/s writes.

T-Force Spark Flash Drive

The new T-Force Spark Flash Drive was perhaps the most surprising product at Team Group's booth. When it's plugged in, the company said, "the mixed colors on the product turns it into a small, mind healing tech gadget." Speaking a bit less spiritually, the drive's RGB LEDs can also change in response to how much of the drive's capacity is currently being used, which seems a tad more useful than "mind healing."

Specs-wise, the Spark comes in a large 256GB capacity and is a USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gb/s) device. It will reach speeds up to 130 MB/s reads and 50 MB/s writes.

T-Force Treasure External RGB SSD

Next up on our booth tour was the Treasure External RGB SSD. The device has an RGB light strip that runs around its perimeter. Outside of the RGB strip, the metal case has a brushed finish said to reduce fingerprints and be more effective on anti-skid surfaces. The case supports up to 2TB drives through a USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface with up to 430 MBps read and 420 MBps write speeds.

T-Force Memory - Xtreem ARGB, Xcalibur ARGB, Dark Z, and Delta Z DDR4 Memory

Team Group displayed a few different Memory SKUs, including the Xtreem ARGB Gaming memory, Delta Z ARGB, and Xcalibur ARGB. The Xtreem line is said to be the first in the industry to feature full-screen independent light module technology and use a full mirror screen. It certainly looks slick.

The new T-Force gaming memory, Delta Z ARGB and Xcalibur ARGB have a 12-level brightness control that, even when turned to low, will not affect RGB color performance and keeping the synchronization effect in order. Control over the ARGB memory can be managed through the motherboard software or the company's T-Force Blitz software. Details were scarce on these sticks regarding capacity and pricing, but speeds were listed at up to DDR4-4800 on the Xtreem ARGB SKUs.

The Dark Z gaming memory uses a sleek design and a punch press for the simple 0.8mm-thick heat spreader. Team Group said the air holes up top were improved for better heat dissipation. The heat spreader sports an anodized cover said to improve corrosion resistance.

Pricing and launch date information for these products was not available, but if we hear more details on that front, we'll update this story.

