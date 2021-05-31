Short on Memory? TeamGroup Announces 256GB RAM Kit

TeamGroup's Xtreem ARGB memory, which holds a spot on our list of best RAM, now arrives with a kit capacity up to 256GB. Conscious that not everyone chases speed, the memory vendor has cooked up a big memory kit for Intel and AMD HEDT owners that want to maximize the memory on their systems.

The Xtreem ARGB 256GB memory kit is comprised of eight memory modules that are 32GB each. Therefore, you'll need a motherboard that has eight DDR4 memory slots to leverage this new kit. TeamGroup is playing it safe and binned the memory kit for DDR4-3600, which is the sweet spot for AMD's Ryzen processors. The memory modules have their timings configured to 18-22-22-42.

Admittedly, DDR4-3600 at C18 isn't the best of what TeamGroup has to offer. The brand sells the Xtreem ARGB DDR4-3600 in both 16GB (2x8GB) and 32GB (2x16GB) flavors with 14-15-15-35 timings. A 256GB memory kit is already expensive as it is. TeamGroup probably chose a lower bin to help reduce the final cost of the memory kit.

Although the manufacturer didn't specify the operating voltage, we suspect that the Xtreem ARGB DDR4-3600 C18 memory modules only pull 1.35V so there is headroom for optimizing the timings. However, your mileage will depend on what kind of integrated circuits TeamGroup is utilizing for the DDR4-3600 C18 variants. If it's not Samsung B-die, there's less chance of getting these down to C14.

TeamGroup didn't reveal the availability or pricing for the Xtreem ARGB DDR4-3600 C18 256GB (8x32GB) memory kit. Similarly-specced offerings start at $1,499.99 so that's basically the baseline for a memory kit of this caliber.