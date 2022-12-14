Tesla Holiday Update Brings Steam Games to Model S and X EVs

With their 10 TFLOPS infotainment system, the newest versions of Tesla's Model S and Model X electric vehicles have been poised to gain thousands of games to play on the in-vehicle displays. Tesla CEO Elon Musk first promised Steam integration earlier this year, and on Wednesday, the company finally brought Valve's gaming platform to select vehicles.

"Steam is here — bringing thousands of games to new Model S & X vehicles," said Tesla in a statement via Twitter.

For now, games confirmed to work with Valve's Steam Deck also work on Tesla Model S and X (model year 2022+) with 16 GB of memory and Premium Connectivity. Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is among those games. Eventually, more titles may come to these electric vehicles, but Tesla refrained from revealing which games and when. The Tesla vehicles fully support Steam's cloud synchronization for saving game progression between devices.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tesla) (Image credit: Tesla) (Image credit: Tesla) (Image credit: Tesla)

In addition to Steam integration, the Holiday Update brings Apple Music and Zoom apps for the first time. All Teslas feature a Dog Mode that allows you to set the climate control to a comfortable temperature for your pet while you go into a store and presents the current temperature to passersby via the central display. The Holiday Update now allows you to check in on your pets using the onboard cabin camera with the Tesla app on your smartphone.

Getting Steam to a car may not sound like a big deal per se since this is not a primary feature for a vehicle. But by enabling Steam on its electric automobiles, Tesla somewhat brings infotainment to a new level, essentially changing what users typically expect from in-vehicle infotainment in general.