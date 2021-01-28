Tesla Model S with 10 TFLOPs Could Double as Gaming Rig

Tesla's all-new Model S not only offers a higher peak power, longer range, and faster acceleration, but in a tweet from Patrick Schur spotted by PC Gamer it is rumored that the Model S also features an infotainment system with a combined compute horsepower of around 10 FP32 TFLOPS, which is powerful enough to play Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. But can it mine cryptocurrency like this BMW i8 with six RTX 3080 in the trunk?

The new car uses an all-new infotainment system that uses a computer featuring 10 presumably FP32 TFLOPS of compute power, which is comparable to that of Sony's PlayStation 5. That horsepower is presumably shared between all three displays, so one user cannot have access to all that performance. The infotainment system is still good enough to play such games as Cyberpunk 2077 as well as The Witcher 3. To make the gaming experience better, the new Tesla S features a 22-speaker, 960-Watt audio system with active noise cancelling.

What is unclear is which hardware Tesla uses for the new Model S. Historically, Tesla used SoCs designed by Nvidia, but we have no idea what SoCs power 2020 Model S's infotainment system.

The new Model S Long Range starts at $79,990, whereas the new Model S Plaid starts at $119,900. The car maker will start delivering its latest vehicles this March.