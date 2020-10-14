The HyperX Cloud Flight S Gaming Headset With Qi Charging Is $40 Off

When we reviewed the HyperX Cloud Flight S, a gaming headset with wireless Qi charging, our biggest concern was the price. But the best Prime Day tech deals are here, and there's a $40 discount for Prime members, bringing it down to $120.



Besides Qi charging, we liked the Flight S for it's comfort, solid 7.1 virtual surround sound audio, long battery life and intuitive controls.

HyperX Cloud Flight S: was $159.99, now $119.99 @ Amazon The HyperX Cloud Flight S is a comfortable headset with Qi wireless charging and excellent audio quality. It works with PC and PS4 and has a detachable microphone.View Deal

While you don't need the free software, it's still in beta, and we found that it was buggy back when we reviewed it. We also would have liked to see USB Type-C on there for faster charging with an increasingly common port.