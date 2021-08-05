The Short Lived Return of 3dfx

The day we've been waiting for is finally here. August 5th. 3dfx Day. The moment long promised when '90s graphics card manufacturer 3dfx Interactive would rise from the ashes and present us with a stunning new range of video cards. And what did we get? Tweets.

3dfx Q3 2021 Announcements (Thread). pic.twitter.com/LOahhLZtaiAugust 5, 2021 See more

For those who have been following this saga, what we're now being asked to believe is that a Voodoo 6 graphics card running on the PCI bus (not even AGP) will be available this winter, accompanied by a smart TV, Bluetooth speaker, a phone, and a tablet. Alleged product investment figures show that just 10% is earmarked for GPU development, with the remaining 90% shared on smart tech and consumer devices. A diverse product portfolio, but this is all just smoke and mirrors.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Twitter: @3dfxofficial) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Twitter: @3dfxofficial) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Twitter: @3dfxofficial) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Twitter: @3dfxofficial) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Twitter: @3dfxofficial) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Twitter: @3dfxofficial) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Twitter: @3dfxofficial) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Twitter: @3dfxofficial)

Furthermore, a company sinking potentially billions of dollars into these products apparently can't afford a proof reader, nor can they spell CES - unless of course by CEC they mean the Congress on Evolutionary Computation in Poland, which would be a novel place to launch a GPU.

So that's it, @3dfxofficial had some on Twitter. Until we see some actual products, this remains an amusing sideshow in the long hot summer of 2021.

