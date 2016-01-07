Thermaltake Unveils Affordable RGB-Backlit Gaming Peripheral Combo

RGB-lit keyboards are great and all, but most of the time, their price tags aren’t exactly smile-inducing. Normally, the only keyboards with RGB lighting are mechanical boards, but not everyone cares for the mechanical bit – some folks just want the lighting and the looks. For these users, Thermaltake introduced the Challenger Prime RGB Membrane Gaming Combo at CES.

Just Single-Zone Backlighting For The Keyboard

The keyboard in this combo has a flashy design and is built with membrane-style switches. The RGB lighting on the Challenger Prime RGB keyboard is just a single zone, but it's still relatively customizable. You can have a static color effect, as well as a pulsing color effect and a pulse jumping effect where different colors will pop up with blanks in between. There's also a spectrum running effect that makes its way through the rainbow.

Additionally, the keyboard also supports on-the-fly macro recording and anti-ghosting on the most commonly used gaming keys.

The Mouse Has Sweet Omron Switches

The mouse in the combo also has single-zone backlighting and comes with the same customizability options as the keyboard. Additionally, you can also customize the DPI sensitivity, with 400, 800, 1600, and 3200 DPI options. The sensor is a Pixart Avago 3050.

The mouse has a straightforward button arrangement, with the usual buttons that every mouse has (including navigation buttons) and a DPI switcher. The left and right click buttons use Omron switches, which will give a nice crisp and clear click.

The press release stated MSRP pricing at $59.99, although on Thermaltake’s website it is listed for $64.99. It should be hitting retail shelves soon.

