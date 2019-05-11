Thermaltake's Level 20 RGB Gaming Desk Is A Wallet-Buster

We've said for a while that companies would add RGB lights to anything they can, and Thermaltake proved us right with the Level 20 RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk, which is essentially an adjustable-height desk with a light strip along its top. The company announced this desk alongside several other RGB products at CES 2019, but now it finally appears to be available. Oh, and it costs a mind-boggling $1,200.

Normally we approach new products with an open mind regardless of their price tag, but the idea of spending $1,200 on the Level 20 RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk is absurd. It almost feels like something Thermaltake would announce on a lark just to see if anyone would actually buy it, and if they wouldn't, simply claim it was some kind of an elaborate prank. Still, there it sits on the TT Premium online store.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Here's what $1,200 buys: a desk that's 64.9 inches (165cm) wide, 29.5 inches (75cm) deep, and supports heights between 27.5 inches (70cm) and 43.3 inches (100cm). The desk's height is controlled with an electronic system that can be programmed with four pre-defined heights, and Thermaltake said the Level 20 RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk's aluminum frame could support up to 330 pounds (150kg).

That's all pretty standard fare. The Level 20 RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk is supposed to distinguish itself with its RGB lighting built into the top panel. It bears all the usual features of an RGB product from Thermaltake--it supports 16.8 million colors, the iTake software that syncs up TT RGB Plus -compatible devices, Razer Chroma, and voice controls via Alexa. The light strip is divided into 20 separate zones.

Aside from that, the Level 20 RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk features a full-sized mouse pad and a cable management tray system. All of which means Thermaltake essentially made a decently sized adjustable-height desk, put in an RGB light strip, and then added a mouse pad. Someone could probably recreate this desk with a few hundred bucks and an hour's worth of tinkering at most. Yet it costs $1,200.

More information about the Level 20 RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk is available on Thermaltake's website. We've reached out to the company for more details on availability--and how the price could possibly be justified based on what we know about the desk right now. In the meantime, if you too would like to be baffled by RGB's ubiquity in the industry, you can check out our list of 23 cool-slash-odd products.