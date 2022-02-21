Thermaltake's Water Cooling Friendly ToughRAM RC DDR5 Kits Hit Retail

Thermaltake ToughRAM RC DDR5 memory kits have started to become available at retail. Originally unveiled back at the 2022 Thermaltake Expo January, which tied in with CES 2022, ToughRAM RC DDR5 memory is compatible with Thermaltake's CPU and memory AIO coolers, such as the Floe RC and Floe RC Ultra Series.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

The ToughRAM RC DDR5 memory modules feature an aluminum heat spreader, which is claimed to deliver "exceptional heat dissipation." Added to this passive cooling tech, there are liquid cooling block fittings at both ends of the DIMMs. Looking through Thermaltake's documentation, users wishing to liquid cool these memory kits will be limited to the following Floe RC coolers:

Floe RC240 CPU & Memory AIO Liquid Cooler

Floe RC360 CPU & Memory AIO Liquid Cooler

Floe RC240 CPU & Memory AIO Liquid Cooler Snow Edition

Floe RC360 CPU & Memory AIO Liquid Cooler Snow Edition

Floe RC Ultra 240 CPU & Memory AIO Liquid Cooler

Floe RC Ultra 360 CPU & Memory AIO Liquid Cooler

The above AiO coolers work by supplying the user with a CPU cooling block and a block that affixes to the top of your DIMMs. The Floe RC models have RGB lighting effects on the CPU and RAM blocks, but the Ultra series goes a step further with its twin LCD screens.

Thermaltake launched this ToughRAM RC DDR5 memory module series with the promise of kits rated at 4800 MHz, 5200 MHz and 5600 MHz. It said to expect the modules to hit store shelves by the end of Q1 this year. The first module kit out of the door is the most modestly configured / rated 32GB (2 x 16GB) kit rated at DDR5-4800, with timings of 40-40-40-77, running at 1.1V.

Other key specs of the ToughRAM RC DDR5 memory modules include the standard DDR5 features such as built in power management and on-die error correction. Of course, these modules are Intel Alder Lake compatible, and are Intel XMP 3.0 ready.

Users should be able to do some memory overclocking with these, but Thermaltake will probably be binning memory chips (ICs) and keeping the best for its top-end DDR5-5600 offerings.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

In summary, the Thermaltake ToughRAM RC DDR5 memory kits are really only a consideration if you have, or will be purchasing, a Floe RC and Floe RC Ultra AiO cooler. However, they will work without the water cooling, and you might like the unfussy brushed black metal appearance.

Looking around various online retailers, this new 2 x 16GB kit costs around $430. Buyers get a limited lifetime warranty. If you are currently looking for a RAM kits for gaming PCs, last month we put together a guide to the best DDR5 and DDR4 memory kits in 2022.