This Screaming Fast SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD v2 is Only $227

The SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD v2 is one of the fastest external SSDs on the market. Today you can get it for $227 at Amazon, a savings of $82.

This second-gen drive comes with twice the performance of the first-gen model, packing up to 1,050/1,000 MBps of sequential read/write throughput. The drive connects via USB Type-C or a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection and comes with a bundled cable for easy use. Internally, the drive packs an NVMe SSD for the ultimate in portable performance.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD: was $309, now $227 at Amazon

The SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD v2, one of the fastest external SSDs on the market, is a steal at $227. The drive features up to 1,050/1,000 MBps of sequential read/write throughput and connects via a USB Type-C or a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection.View Deal

Our review of the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD v2 found the drive to be the fastest 10 GBps NVMe portable SSD on the market. The drive has a durable design with a grippy finish, and the weather-resistant design helps protect it from harsh environments. Your stored data is also protected via AES 256-bit full disk encryption.

The Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD v2 also comes with a five-year warranty and a short USB-C cable, but you might plan on buying a longer cable for daily use.

For more Prime Day savings, check out our Prime Day live blog and lists of the best Prime Day gaming PC and laptop deals, best Prime Day SSD deals, best Prime Day Monitor Deals, Best Prime Day Dell Gaming deals and the best Prime Day hardware deals overall. Our sister site, TechRadar, has a broader list of Amazon Prime Day deals that includes product categories we don't typically cover such as smart home devices, TVs and phones.