Thor: Love and Thunder Xbox Series X Gets Epic Mjolnir Makeover

Microsoft has created a thunderous prize for Xbox gaming and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. It takes something special to sway our focus from the world of PCs, but the custom Thor: Love and Thunder Xbox Series X has us drooling.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Above, you can see the specially customized Microsoft Xbox Series X, which has a Mjolnir (hammer of Thor) makeover. The Microsoft console almost perfectly matches the elongated box shape of the hammerhead, and adding the braided handle makes it a great design tribute. All the prize winner needs to do is draw some corresponding 'cracks' on their TV stand/shelf to mimic the impact (pun intended) of the main image.

The competition tweet (linked top) attempts to take us to a UK Xbox page that 'cannot be found'. A bit of Googling reveals a US-based Xbox and Thor: Love and Thunder Series X Custom Console and Controller Sweepstakes T&Cs page (opens in new tab), so there may be several consoles for different geographic locations, even though the US page mentions "one (1) grand prize" of the console pictured.

Microsoft's competition requires no purchase; all you have to do is become a follower of @Xbox on Twitter and retweet the competition post with the hashtag #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes. This competition runs from today until 8pm PT on July 21. You must be over 18, have no business link to Microsoft, and not reside in one of the usual countries that are excluded (e.g., North Korea, Syria, Russia). Winners will be DMed via Twitter within 14 days of the sweepstakes' end.

As a reminder for Xbox fans who would love a customized console, Microsoft has its very cool design lab (opens in new tab) where you can buy an Xbox and 'Make it yours'. Unfortunately, none of the off-the-peg designs currently available match the Thor: Love and Thunder Xbox Series X effort.

Thor: Love and Thunder premiered in Hollywood on June 23, but regular folks will be able to watch it in US Cinemas starting on Friday, July 8. It is the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and starts with the titular Avenger hero looking for inner peace. However, soul-soothing pursuits must be put aside when Gorr the God Butcher's yearning to eliminate all gods needs to be satisfied. Thor recruits Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster to help him overcome the threat of Gorr.

The movie is packed with stars such as Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Russell Crowe as Zeus, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor. Thor's mighty hammer Mjolnir also has an important role and is, as mentioned above, the inspiration for the new custom Xbox Series X console.