'Titanfall 2' Gets Another Free Weekend, 'Colony Reborn' DLC

EA and Respawn Entertainment are offering another free trial of Titanfall 2's multiplayer until April 3. You'll also be able to play through the Training Gauntlet to hone your shooting, sliding, and wall-running skills, and The Beacon mission to get a taste of the single-player campaign. Both the Training Gauntlet and The Beacon will be free to play "in perpetuity" after the long trial weekend comes to an end, too, in case you want more time with them.

This free trial arrived at the same time as the free Colony Reborn downloadable content. The expansion added the Colony map from the first Titanfall, a new R-101 weapon, and a Curb Check execution. It also introduced new paid cosmetic content: Prime Titans dubbed Northstar and Legion; a Camo pack with 20 new camos; a Callsign pack with 20 new banners and patches; and some new warpaint for each Titan as well as 5 more Nose Art designs.

The additional cosmetics aren't required to play Titanfall 2--they simply offer you more options to personalize your experience. (And, naturally, help support free DLC like Colony Reborn.) Some might bemoan the inclusion of micro-transactions in a $30 game, but at least EA and Respawn aren't offering gamers willing to throw around money a leg-up over the competition, which can lead some games to value your wealth over your skill.

Colony Reborn and the free trial are part of Respawn's efforts to remain engaged with Titanfall and its community. February saw the arrival of new maps, a Pilot-only Live Fire mode, and an updated playlist interface. Respawn announced on March 16 mobile tie-ins set in the Titanfall universe, a free-to-play Titanfall game for Korea, and more expansions for Titanfall 2; the developer also said it would publish more blog posts, a Q&A video series, and more.

You can see what all the fuss is about yourself from now until April 3. Doing so will net you double XP--which is also handy even if you're already well acquainted with Titanfall 2--and let you play the fresh Colony Reborn content. You can also learn more about the game via our hands-on from E3 2016.

