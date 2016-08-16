Announcing the Tom's Hardware MSI AMA And Giveaway!

Ever wanted to ask one of the big hardware or software giants something directly? Why did they do that? Where did the idea come from for that last product? What’s in store next? Well, now you have the chance!

Tom’s Hardware is proud to announce our latest installment of ASK ME ANYTHING.

On Wednesday, August 17, we’ll be hosting the next Tom’s Hardware AMA with our wonderful guests from MSI. They'll be answering your in-depth questions about all of MSI's current products and maybe even some of their future ones, including their recently announced and fully revamped line of gaming notebooks. Each new notebook carries the latest in Nvidia's Mobile Pascal architecture, but you won't see an "M" initial at the back this mobile platform. Nvidia's new mobile GPUs offers the same number of CUDA cores and same level of performance as their desktop counterparts. If you haven't already check out our in-depth articles on MSI's new series of gaming laptops and Nvidia's launch of Mobile Pascal.

The AMA starts tomorrow at 1pm EST, but we're collecting questions ahead of time. Submit all AMA questions to this thread. All questions will be moderated and supervised by Tom’s Hardware Assistant Community Manager, Joshua Simenhoff, and a full team of Tom's Hardware Senior Moderators.

Also, An MSI Gaming Giveaway

We’re also proud to announce an upcoming giveaway done in partnership with MSI. We’re giving away MSI Z170 Gaming motherboards and graphics cards, including the beastly MSI GTX 1080 Gaming X 8G. The sweepstakes will open in conjunction with the AMA at 1pm EST on August 17 and will close at 12pm EST on August 26. Please see the contest entry page for a full list of rules and ways to enter.

Ask Me Anything Rules

• No tech support questions, as these require in-depth personal follow-up and diagnostics.

• All Rules of Conduct apply.

• Keep questions direct and to the point.

• Avoid opinion bias, as in, "Why are all your products awesome/horrible?"

• Be respectful of our guests--no insults, no leading questions.

• Do not post duplicate questions or repost your question multiple times.

• Not all questions may be answered. Questions may not be answered in the order in which they are received or posted.

To reiterate: No opinion bias, insults, leading questions, or breaking the Rules of Conduct. Breaking these rules may result in a one-day ban.

Only registered users will be able to ask questions, so if you haven’t yet, be sure to register now for your chance to participate!

The official representatives will reply periodically over the time the AMA is active using a recognized and verified account.

Please join us on this date to throw your questions into the mix and ask MSI what you've always wanted to ask!

What: Ask Me Anything – MSI

When: Wednesday, August 17, 1pm EST

Where: The Tom’s Hardware Forums!

Who: