Toshiba Ships RC100 'Everybody' NVMe SSD

by
2 Comments

With our review sitting in limbo on a suit's balance sheet we're forced to bring you the condensed news version of Toshiba's RC100 release. Toshiba calls the RC100 an "Everybody" NVMe (SSD). The company leveraged its multi-chip package (MCP) technology to fit the SSD controller and flash into a single package. The RC100 is essentially a BGA SSD put on a consumer friendly M.2 2242 board to shave costs.

The DRAM-less design helps cut costs even more by using a small portion of your system memory to handle the flash translation layer map cache. The technology only works over PCI Express, and that's the largest selling point for the RC100, next to the low price. Toshiba's thought process here is that you'll buy the RC100 over a mainstream or premium grade SATA SSD. This isn't a new concept, it's just a new spin on selling an entry-level NVMe drive.

Toshiba brings the RC100 to market in three capacities that range from 120GB to 480GB. Prices fit the intended purpose, starting at just $60 and moving up to $155 ($25 more than a Samsung 860 EVO 500GB).

The performance varies between the three sizes, but the 480GB shows the strongest performance with up to 1,600 MB/s sequential read, and 1,100 MB/s sequential writes. Random performance tops off at 150,000 IOPS read and 110,000 IOPS write thanks to Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology.

In the coming weeks we hope to publish a full review of the new RC100 to see if it successfully lives up to the promise of outperforming the best SATA SSDs with a nearly equivalent sale price.


RC100 120GB
RC100 240GB
RC100 480GB
MSRP
$60
$80
$155
Form Factor
M.2 2242
M.2 2242M.2 2242
Interface / Protocol
PCIe 3.0 x2 / NVMe 1.3
PCIe 3.0 x2 / NVMe 1.3PCIe 3.0 x2 / NVMe 1.3
Controller
Toshiba MCP
Toshiba MCPToshiba MCP
DRAM
None (HMB)
None (HMB)None (HMB)
Memory
Toshiba 64-Layer TLC
Toshiba 64-Layer TLCToshiba 64-Layer TLC
Sequential Read
Up To 1,350 MB/s
Up To 1,600 MB/sUp To 1,600 MB/s
Sequential Write
Up To 700 MB/s
Up To 1,050 MB/s
Up To 1,100 MB/s
Random Read
Up To 80,000 IOPS
Up To 130,000 IOPSUp To 150,000 IOPS
Random Write
Up To 85,000 IOPSUp To 110,000 IOPSUp To 110,000 IOPS
Endurance
60 TBW
120 TBW
240 TBW
Warranty
3-Years
3-Years3-Years

You'd Also Like

About the author
Chris Ramseyer

Chris Ramseyer is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews consumer storage.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
2 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • jaber2
    I think not
  • mikewinddale
    I hope drives like this might also finally filter into smaller 11" and 13" laptops. I'd love to see smaller laptops replace a soldered eMMC with an M.2 2242 slot.
2 comments
Most Popular
  1. PNY Next Gen XLR8 CS2080 SSDs Show Strong Performance
  2. Galax Hall Of Fame NVMe SSD With Phison E12 Spotted
  3. SSD Prices Start To Plunge
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.