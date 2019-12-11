Two RX 5500 XT's Listed on Amazon for Pre-Order

(Image credit: Amazon)

By now, we know (as far as rumors go) that AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics cards are set to launch tomorrow, but it seems that Amazon has beat even AMD to the punch and listed the XFX RX 5500 XT Thicc II Pro as well as the Sapphire Radeon Nitro+ RX 5500 XT.

(Image credit: Amazon)

This also confirms a few of the specifications that have been in the rumor stage, although sadly, the listings don’t cover everything. The gist of it is that the units will have 8 GB of GDDR6 memory running at 14 GHz, and that the GPU of the XFX unit will boost at up to 1845 MHz. The Sapphire listing didn’t specify a boost clock, or any significant detail, for that matter.

(Image credit: Amazon)

To fill in those gaps, the other rumors thus far have pointed to a 1408 RDNA core count on the GPU, along with PCI-Express 4.0 support and a 128-bit memory interface.

Pricing for the XFX 5500 XT Thicc II Pro is set at $229.99, and the Sapphire Nitro+ RX 5500 XT is listed for $259.00. Both are available for pre-order and will ship out tomorrow, however, we would like to emphasize: do not buy the cards at these prices or make a decision yet before reviews are up. With the release slated for tomorrow, you should be able to make a well-informed decision soon.