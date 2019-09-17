Battle Cry: Velocilinx Introduces 'Warrior' Gaming Peripherals

Companies often give their peripherals somewhat esoteric names. Just look at Razer's fondness of snakes, the vaguely cool word jumble used by SteelSeries or the un-ironic use of Nightsword by Corsair. Velocilinx decided to up the ante with today's announcement of its first gaming products by naming them after Celtic, Gallic and Norse legends and collecting them all under the new Warrior category of "premium PC gaming hardware."

Stripped of their mythology, however, the product lines announced today are primarily differentiated by color scheme. Velocilinx made a gaming keyboard, headset and mouse available in white as part of the Boudica collection or black as part of the Brennus collection. The company also made an "eSports tournament-grade mouse."called Tyr (the Norse god of war) featuring a black-and-gold color scheme.

Velocilinx's gaming headset offers 7.1 surround sound via 50mm neodymium drivers. The company said its headset features a fully adjustable noise-canceling microphone, squishy memory foam earpads meant to isolate background noise and a metal headband that features embedded tension controls. It can be personalized with backlights that offer seven different colors, and you can make game-specific audio profiles with the Velocilinx Surround Sound app.

The company's new keyboard features Outemu Blue switches that are very clicky and loud and have a 1,000 Hz polling rate and comes with a wrist rest (not pictured). It offers per-key RGB backlighting with support for 16.8 million colors, and like many RGB keyboards, it supports in-game profiles that illuminate the keys based on your preferences. Velocilinx said the keyboard boasts double shot keycaps--which means the "legend" on each key won't fade--and brushed aluminum finishes.



That brings us to the mice. The model included in the Boudica (pictured above) and Brennus collections offers support for up to 10,000 DPI and features five programmable buttons. It also has RGB backlighting, and in a twist, it might actually be put to good use. Velocilinx said the scroll wheel's lighting changes as the DPI is shifted, which should make it easier to see at a glance at what DPI it's set. The mouse connects via a 1.5m braided USB cable.

The only product to receive its own name is the Tyr mouse. It's mainly identical to Velocilinx's other mouse, but it adds an extra programmable button and features a metallic bottom case. The company included a dedicated Multi-Fire button that can register three inputs with a single click, too, in an effort "to maximize performance." (Although that might somewhat ironically run afoul of anti-cheating rules that only allow a single input per click.)

Velocilinx's gaming hardware appears to be available exclusively through Staples. Pricing has been listed for the Boudica headset, keyboard and mouse ($70 / $120 / $53), as well as the Brennus headset, keyboard and mouse ($70 / $110 / $53). The Tyr mouse is listed at $58.

More information about Velocilinx's product line can be found on the company's website. We recommend your local library for more details about the legendary figures after which the products were named.

Photo Credits: Tom's Hardware



