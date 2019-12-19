Grab a Radeon RX 5700 Card for Just $279

The Radeon RX 5700 is the best graphics card for 2K gaming, thanks to its great combination of high frame rates and reasonable pricing. The cards typically start at around $350, though we've seen some models drop as low as $290 this holiday season.

However, today, Rakuten is selling a Visiontek-brand Radeon RX 5700 card for just $279, the lowest price around. This card follows the reference design so it has a single fan and the classic silver casing we saw on the original cards that launched in August.

Visiontek Radeon RX 5700: was $334 now $279 @Rakuten

The best card for 2K gaming, the Radeon RX 5700 sports a base clock speed of 1,465 MHz and a boost clock of 1,725 MHz, along with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM.View Deal

In our tests, a stock RX 5700 card like this one got 11% higher frame rates than an Nvidia RTX 2060. The RX 5700 requires about 180 watts of power, which makes it acceptable to use with a 600 or 650-watt power supply.

Because this card is the stock design, it's only rated for a modest 1,725 MHz boost clock where overclocked cards can hit higher speeds. However, for this price, the ability to play 2K games at smooth settings is quite a bargain.

If you're a frequent Rakuten shopper, you'll be pleased to know that the Visiontek RX 5700 comes with $55.80 worth of points if you buy it by the end of December 19th.