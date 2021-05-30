Watch Intel's Computex 2021 Keynote Live Here at 10pm ET, 7pm PT

Intel's EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus will take to the stage tonight, May 30, 2021, to present Intel's 'Innovation Unleashed' keynote for Computex 2021 before the show officially kicks off Monday. Due to the pandemic, Computex 2021 is an all-virtual experience, so you can pull up a seat and see the keynote here live at 10pm ET (7pm PT) or watch the replay later. We'll also have all of our standard coverage after the event (we'll provide links as it emerges).

Intel has kept details about its announcements close to the chest, but we know that the presentation will cover consumer CPUs and Xeon processors. That means we could hear more about the company's upcoming Alder Lake processors, though we certainly wouldn't expect a full launch until later this year. Intel has already teased an Alder Lake demo earlier this year, so we expect more of the same.



Given the increasing amount of information that's emerged about the company's DG2 GPUs based on the Xe-HPG architecture, we could also learn more details about the company's forthcoming discrete graphics cards.

Here are the few details that Intel has shared in its press release:

"Join Intel Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus for Intel’s first virtual COMPUTEX keynote and a firsthand look at how the strategies of new CEO Pat Gelsinger, along with the forces of a rapidly accelerating digital transformation, are unleashing a new era of innovation at Intel — right when the world needs it most.

Johnston Holthaus will welcome Intel’s Steve Long, corporate vice president of Client Computing Group Sales, and Lisa Spelman, corporate vice president and general manager of the Xeon and Memory Group, to outline how Intel innovations help expand human potential by expanding technology’s potential. This includes collaborating with partners to drive innovation across the technology ecosystem — from the data center and cloud to connectivity, artificial intelligence, and the intelligent edge."

And with that, pull up a seat for the show, and stay tuned for our coverage afterward.