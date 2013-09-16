Western Digital Releases 4 TB WD Green Drive HDD

Western Digital has finally released the 4 TB iteration of its Green series HDD. The company's Green series is already home to 1 TB, 2 TB, and 3 TB models. WD's plans for a 4 TB model were revealed in a roadmap from late in 2012 which said a 4 TB option would be available in the third quarter. Though the arrival of a new 4 TB drive isn't exactly exciting, it does mean we're getting closer to those 5 TB models.

The WD Green series is the company's more environmentally-friendly line of desktop drives, manufactured with lead-free, conflict-free and halogen-free materials. According to last year's leaked schedule, the 4 TB model (WD40EZRX) was to ship sometime around the second or third quarter of 2013. The 5 TB model (WD50EXRX) is slated to arrive not too long after, in the following quarter, so it looks like we'll see the 5 TB before the year's end. Both the 4 TB and 5 TB models sport a 3.5-inch form factor, 64 MB of cache, and a SATA 3 (6 Gb/s) interface.

We haven't spotted the WD Green 4 TB in stores or online but TechPowerUp reports that it is available and is priced between $170 and $190, depending on what package you choose. Let us know if you find it!

