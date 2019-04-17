What We Know About DDR5 So Far

Double Data Rate 5 (DDR5) is the next-generation standard for random-access memory (RAM). The new specification promises to bring chips that have much higher performance than the existing DDR4 modules, as well as lower power consumption. But what does that mean for desktop PCs? Let's take a look at what we know so far.

DDR5 Performance

DDR5 designs promise to arrive on the market with double the density as well as double the performance of the first-generation DDR4 modules. A 32GB stick of DDR5 RAM should have the same density as a 16GB DDR4 stick while delivering roughly twice the performance.

DDR5-3200 RAM will see an increase of 1.36x in bandwidth compared to DDR4-3200. However, DRAM chips are expected to ship with a bandwidth of 4800MT/s, or 1.87x that of DDR4-3200 RAM. The official upper limit for the DDR5 RAM standard is 6400MT/s, but some designs may be able to push that further through overclocking.

SK Hynix has been working on DDR5 modules that can deliver 16Gb (2GB) capacity per chip. The company lowered voltage from 1.2V to 1.1V, which combined with the usage of its 1Ynm process, reduced power consumption compared to the company’s DDR4 modules. The module offers up to 6.4Gb/s of throughput for each pin.

Memory Type Release Year Bandwidth Pins per Ch Voltage (V) Prefetch SDR 1993 1.6 GB/s 168 3.3 1n DDR 2000 3.2 GB/s 184 2.5/2.6 2n DDR2 2003 8.5 GB/s 240 1.8 4n DDR3 2007 17 GB/s 240 1.35/1.5 8n DDR4 2014 25.6 GB/s 380 1.2 8n DDR5 2019 32GB/s 380 1.1 8/16n HBM2 2016 307 GB/s 2860 1.25/1.35 16n GDDR6 2016

Other benefits of DDR5 RAM include two independent 40-bit channels per module, improved command bus efficiency, improved refresh schemes and an increased bank group for additional performance.

First DDR5 Products to Ship In 2019

In March 2017, JEDEC, the group developing the DDR standard as well as other memory and storage standards, announced that it would release the DDR5 specification in 2018. In November 2018, SK Hynix announced the world’s first DDR5-compliant RAM module, which the company initially said would arrive in 2020.

However, since then SK Hynix has said that it will release a DDR5 module by the end of 2019. Samsung and Micron have also previously said they would release DDR5 memory modules, but those may not be fully standard-compliant. SK Hynix predicted that DDR5 module sales would represent 25% of the RAM market in 2020 and 44% in 2021.

The adoption of DDR5 RAM may be even faster in the mobile and data center markets. Smartphone makers (including Samsung) will want to outclass the competition with faster DDR5 LPDRAM, while data center customers will be seeking to satisfy their ever-increasing bandwidth needs. Meanwhile, we're still waiting for word on a firm arrival date for DDR5 for desktop PC, but this will likely hinge on AMD and Intel offering support on mainstream motherboards. Unfortunately, there have been no signs of DDR5 enablement from either company yet.